Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?

The Donald Trump administration has announced a reward of $50 million for any information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. This is part of a renewed effort to target what officials call his dangerous links to drug cartels.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a video that Maduro works closely with foreign terrorist groups like Tren de Aragua, the Sinaloa Cartel, and the Cartel of the Suns. She accused him of helping smuggle deadly drugs, including fentanyl-laced cocaine, into the United States.

Bondi revealed that the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has seized 30 tons of cocaine linked to Maduro and his network. Nearly 7 tons were directly tied to him. She added that this drug smuggling fuels powerful cartels in Venezuela and Mexico and has led to the deaths of many Americans.

Maduro was first indicted in 2020 in New York on serious drug-related charges. These included narco-terrorism, smuggling cocaine into the US, and illegal possession of powerful weapons. At that time, the Trump administration had already placed a $15 million reward on his head.

The Biden administration later increased the reward to \$25 million earlier this year. But the Trump team has now doubled it, hoping to pressure Maduro even more.

Bondi also said the US Department of Justice has taken control of over $700 million worth of Maduro-linked assets. This includes luxury items like private jets and expensive cars.

Despite all this, Maduro remains in power. “He is one of the world’s biggest drug traffickers and a threat to US national security,” Bondi said, urging anyone with information to come forward.

