LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?

Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a video that Maduro works closely with foreign terrorist groups like Tren de Aragua, the Sinaloa Cartel, and the Cartel of the Suns.

Trump Raises Bounty On Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro (Image source: Reuters)
Trump Raises Bounty On Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro (Image source: Reuters)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 8, 2025 10:32:56 IST

The Donald Trump administration has announced a reward of $50 million for any information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. This is part of a renewed effort to target what officials call his dangerous links to drug cartels.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a video that Maduro works closely with foreign terrorist groups like Tren de Aragua, the Sinaloa Cartel, and the Cartel of the Suns. She accused him of helping smuggle deadly drugs, including fentanyl-laced cocaine, into the United States.

Bondi revealed that the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has seized 30 tons of cocaine linked to Maduro and his network. Nearly 7 tons were directly tied to him. She added that this drug smuggling fuels powerful cartels in Venezuela and Mexico and has led to the deaths of many Americans.

Maduro was first indicted in 2020 in New York on serious drug-related charges. These included narco-terrorism, smuggling cocaine into the US, and illegal possession of powerful weapons. At that time, the Trump administration had already placed a $15 million reward on his head.

The Biden administration later increased the reward to \$25 million earlier this year. But the Trump team has now doubled it, hoping to pressure Maduro even more.

Bondi also said the US Department of Justice has taken control of over $700 million worth of Maduro-linked assets. This includes luxury items like private jets and expensive cars.

Despite all this, Maduro remains in power. “He is one of the world’s biggest drug traffickers and a threat to US national security,” Bondi said, urging anyone with information to come forward.

ALSO READ: Chinese Envoy to India Slams Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy, Says ‘Give The Bully An…’

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-2Nicolas Madurovenezuela

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Top Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Chinese Envoy to India Slams Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy, Says ‘Give The Bully An…’
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel To Take Over ‘All Of Gaza’? Know What Israeli PM Said
Why Is Japan’s Population Shrinking So Fast? Reason Will Leave You Shocked

LATEST NEWS

Barun Kumar Jha
CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade
Morning Coffee or Tea: Does It Really Boost Your Mood or Is It Just Habit?
Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?
Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?
Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?
Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?