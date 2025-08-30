US Warships Deployed Near Venezuela: Donald Trump vs Nicolas Maduro, Who Will Come Out On Top?

The United States and Venezuela are once again standing face to face in a tense standoff. The US has sent warships, submarines, and thousands of troops near Venezuela, claiming the move is part of its fight against Latin American drug cartels. But, President Nicolas Maduro is calling it nothing less than a siege.

The US Navy has already deployed two guided-missile destroyers, the USS Gravely and USS Jason Dunham, into the Caribbean. Another destroyer, USS Sampson, and the cruiser USS Lake Erie are positioned off Latin America’s Pacific coast.

By next week, three powerful amphibious assault ships, USS Iwo Jima, USS San Antonio, and USS Fort Lauderdale, carrying more than 4,000 sailors and Marines are expected to join the mission, reported The Associated Press.

The US says the mission targets drug trafficking networks that operate across South America, including Venezuela’s alleged involvement. Adm Daryl Caudle, America’s new naval chief, stated that his job is to provide options for the President and Secretary of Defense. Trump has even labeled Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua as a terrorist organisation.

Maduro insists Venezuela has no coca crops or cocaine production, unlike Colombia. He argues Washington is using drug trafficking accusations the same way it once used communism and terrorism to attack other nations. “There is no way they can enter Venezuela,” he declared defiantly.

Which country is more powerful?

The US clearly holds the advantage with advanced warships, submarines, and thousands of troops. But, Maduro may be turning the situation to his favour. By portraying Washington as an invader, he can have a strong hold on power.

