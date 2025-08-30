LIVE TV
Home > World > US Judge Halts Donald Trump's Expanded Fast-Track Deportations Nationwide

US Judge Halts Donald Trump’s Expanded Fast-Track Deportations Nationwide

A federal judge halted Trump's attempt to expand fast-track deportations across the US, ruling that it violates migrants' due process rights. The move targetted undocumented immigrants who had been in the country for less than two years, but critics say it lacked proper legal safeguards.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 30, 2025 11:37:58 IST

A federal judge in Washington DC has blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to expand fast-track deportations beyond the US border, saying the policy violates migrants’ constitutional rights, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Saturday.

US District Judge Jia Cobb, the report said, ruled on Friday that two policies introduced in January by President Donald Trump unlawfully exposed millions of undocumented immigrants to rapid deportation without proper legal procedures.

Who Was Affected by the Policy?

The expanded expedited migrant removal policy targetted non-citizens apprehended anywhere in the US who couldn’t prove that they had lived in the country for at least two years. Traditionally, fast-track deportations were used for migrants detained shortly after crossing the border.

“This new group of people,” judge Cobb wrote, “has a weighty liberty interest in remaining here and therefore must be afforded due process under the Fifth Amendment.”

Judge Criticizes ‘Skimpy’ Process

In her ruling, the Biden appointed-judge reportedly said the government prioritised speed over fairness. “Prioritising speed over all else will inevitably lead the Government to erroneously remove people via this truncated process,” she stated, per AP.

Stressing that while the population affected had changed, the procedures had not, she further said, “The Government did not, however, in any way adapt its procedures to this new group of people.”

Government Pushback and Previous Blocks

The Department of Homeland Security defended the policy, with an official stating that it aligns with Trump’s mandate to “arrest and deport the worst of the worst,” as reported by The Associated Press. According to the report, the administration also requested a delay in Cobb’s ruling to prepare an appeal, but she denied the request.

Earlier this month, Cobb had blocked another Trump administration policy aimed at0 fast-tracking deportations of migrants paroled into the US under humanitarian programs introduced by President Joe Biden.

Civil Rights Groups React

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which represented the plaintiffs – Make the Road New York – did not issue a comment following the latest ruling. However, immigrant rights advocates have long criticised the use of expedited removals without court hearings or access to legal counsel.

Tags: us news

