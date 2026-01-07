LIVE TV
Home > World > US President Trump Mocks Macron on Tariffs in Rare Emmanuel Impression: 'No, No, No, You Cannot Do That' 'I said I can do that, and I WILL do that'

US President Trump mocks Emmanuel Macron in a theatrical “Emmanuel impression,” jokingly portraying a defiant conversation over tariffs, asserting dominance and entertaining supporters with his exaggerated French accent.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 7, 2026 00:59:50 IST

During a recent event, US President Donald Trump mocked Emmanuel Macron with a theatrical French accent and even pretended to have a telephone conversation with the two leaders, who made the audience laugh. In the short video shared on X, Trump was doing what was called a “rare Emmanuel impression” and taking to exaggerated pronunciation as well as dramatic tone. 

As per the caption of the video, Trump says Macron protested his hardline stance by saying, “No, no, no, you can not do that,” while Trump talks about the conversation, where he threatened to take tough actions. Then, Trump’s imagined Macron gets a defiant, “I said I can do that, and I WILL…,” from Trump, who presents himself as the one firmly in control. The brief exchange, cut and posted as a standalone moment, is framed to underscore Trump’s readiness to disregard foreign leaders’ objections. 

 

The clip’s tone is overtly mocking, with Trump’s exaggerated “Emmanuel” designed to amuse supporters and assert superiority over a major European rival. The ‘X’ post emphasises this act without any additional background, concentrating solely on the personality conflict and the boldness of Trump’s narrative. 

 

Although the original video lacks a comprehensive policy backdrop, the dialogue created implies a quarrel regarding what Trump depicts as a strong unilateral move that Macron was trying to resist. By finishing the quoted sentence with “I WILL,” the tweet boosts Trump’s portrayal as a leader who simply ignores protests, making a diplomatic conversation into a punchline tailored for his political brand.

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 12:59 AM IST
QUICK LINKS