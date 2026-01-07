‘We Have a Good Relationship, But He’s Not Happy’: Trump on PM Modi as US Slaps Tariffs on India Over Russian Oil

United States President Donald Trump, however, considered the Indian leader to be “not that happy” with him due to the heavy US tariffs on Indian goods associated with purchases of Russian oil.

What the US President Trump Said

During the House Republican Members’ retreat, Trump referred to Modi as one who “came to see” him and pointed out that the personal ties between the two leaders remain very strong. Nevertheless, he had to admit that Modi’s discontent stems from the fact that “they are now paying very high tariffs,” after Washington raised the duties on Indian imports to 50 per cent and increased the 25 per cent tax specifically targeted to India’s acquisition of Russian oil.

VIDEO | Washington, USA: “I have a very good relationship with PM Modi, but he is not happy with me as India is paying high tariffs due to its purchase of Russian oil,” says US President Donald Trump. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos –… pic.twitter.com/0wiQtakYkA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 6, 2026







Tariffs and the Russian Oil Issue

Trump has in the past cautioned that the tariffs on India may be increased “very quickly” if the latter does not take more steps to restrict its energy trade with Russia. He also claimed that India has done a “very substantial” reduction of its Russian oil imports as a response to this pressure, and that Modi “knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy.”

Strategic Relationship Under Strain

Trump, despite the tough language on trade, has continued to refer to Modi as a “very nice man” and a “good guy,” which could be interpreted as a signal that the White House aims to keep the larger strategic partnership on track, even if tariff-related tensions persist. So far, Indian officials have refrained from engaging in a public war of words, emphasising that Russian oil is crucial for India’s energy security, while at the same time, trade and defence issues, including the delayed delivery of Apache helicopters, which are being discussed through back channels, continue to be a topic of conversation.

ALSO READ: Greenland ‘Belongs to Its People’: Europe Sends Clear Message, Rallies Behind Denmark After Trump’s Threat