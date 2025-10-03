LIVE TV
Home > World > WATCH: US Launches Deadly Strike On Venezuela Narco-Terrorist Vessel, Killing 4, War Secretary Shares Video

WATCH: US Launches Deadly Strike On Venezuela Narco-Terrorist Vessel, Killing 4, War Secretary Shares Video

The US carried out a lethal strike on a narco-trafficking vessel off Venezuela, killing four men. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the vessel was linked to designated terrorist organizations. President Trump authorized the strike as part of an armed campaign against drug cartels threatening Americans.

US strikes narco-terrorist vessel off Venezuela, killing 4, Trump declares war on drug cartels in Caribbean waters. Photo: X.
US strikes narco-terrorist vessel off Venezuela, killing 4, Trump declares war on drug cartels in Caribbean waters. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 3, 2025 23:23:52 IST

WATCH: US Launches Deadly Strike On Venezuela Narco-Terrorist Vessel, Killing 4, War Secretary Shares Video


US has carried out a lethal strike on an alleged drug-smuggling vessel off the coast of Venezuela on Friday, killing four people, according to reports. War Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a social media post, identified the target as a “narco-trafficking vessel affiliated with Designated Terrorist Organisations.”

“Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike, which was conducted in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela while the vessel was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics,” Hegseth wrote.

Venezuela Alleged Narco-Trafficking Vessel Attacked

He added that intelligence confirmed the presence of narcotics on board.

“Earlier this morning, on President Trump’s orders, I directed a lethal, kinetic strike on a narco-trafficking vessel affiliated with Designated Terrorist Organisations in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike, and no U.S. forces were harmed in the operation,” Hegseth said.

Describing the vessel’s mission as a threat to American citizens, he stated, “The people on board were narco-terrorists, and they were operating on a known narco-trafficking transit route. These strikes will continue until the attacks on the American people are over!”

Also Read: Donald Trump Reveals What Will Happen If Hamas Doesn’t Accept His Gaza Peace Plan, Issues New Ultimatum, ‘All Hell Like…’

Donald Trump Announces War Against Drug Cartels

The operation is part of a broader campaign following President Donald Trump’s declaration on Thursday, in a letter obtained by AFP, designating drug cartels as unlawful combatants and formally stating that the United States is engaged in an “armed conflict” with them.

The Trump administration has deployed multiple military vessels to the Caribbean Sea to curb drug trafficking, amid escalating tensions with Venezuela’s leftist President Nicolás Maduro.

Justification Given By US President Trump

This is not the first strike of its kind. Last month, the U.S. military targeted another boat allegedly carrying narcotics from Venezuela, killing three people aboard.

Trump has repeatedly justified such actions by citing the threat posed by violent drug trafficking cartels to U.S. national security and foreign policy.

Also Read: Donald Trump Makes Big Move, Declares WAR Against…, Says US Now In Armed Conflict With…

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 11:23 PM IST
WATCH: US Launches Deadly Strike On Venezuela Narco-Terrorist Vessel, Killing 4, War Secretary Shares Video

QUICK LINKS