LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Off Sri Lanka; Over 80 Killed, 100+ Missing As 180 Crew Were On Board

US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Off Sri Lanka; Over 80 Killed, 100+ Missing As 180 Crew Were On Board

An Iranian Moudge-class frigate, IRIS Dena, sank about 40 nautical miles south of Galle after a suspected submarine attack.

Iranian Warship Sinks Off Sri Lanka (Image: X/ DeptofWar)
Iranian Warship Sinks Off Sri Lanka (Image: X/ DeptofWar)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 4, 2026 20:22:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Off Sri Lanka; Over 80 Killed, 100+ Missing As 180 Crew Were On Board

An Iranian warship has sunk off the southern coast of Sri Lanka after what authorities describe as a suspected submarine attack left more than 80 dead, 100 crew members missing and dozens injured, officials and sources said on Wednesday.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that a US submarine was responsible for torpedoing and sinking an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, describing it as a rare and significant military action.

As per reports, the vessel which is a Moudge-class frigate named IRIS Dena, was about 40 nautical miles (about 74 km) south of the port city of Galle when it issued a distress call early Wednesday morning, Sri Lankan defence officials told media. The ship was reported to be returning from a multinational naval exercise in India when trouble struck.

You Might Be Interested In

Over 100 Missing, Dozens Injured on IRIS Dena

At least 100 crew members are believed to be missing, and at least 80 killed after the ship sank, sources in Sri Lanka’s navy and defence ministry said. Local media and officials added that 32 people were rescued and taken to hospitals in Galle, where many are being treated for their wounds. One of the wounded crew members is in serious condition, according to health officials.

According to reports, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told parliament that the navy and air force responded quickly after receiving the distress call. “We responded to the distress call under our international obligations,” said a navy spokesman, emphasizing that the rescue operation continues and Sri Lanka will keep searching for survivors.

Submarine Attack Suspected On IRIS Dena, Probe Ongoing

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has confirmed that a US submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, calling it a historic moment in modern naval warfare.

Speaking about the incident, Hegseth said the strike marked the first time since World War II that an enemy ship had been sunk by a torpedo.

“In fact, yesterday in the Indian Ocean, an American submarine sank an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo- the first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II,” Hegseth said.

Reports say the Iranian military ship had around 180 people on board when it sent out the distress call. The sinking happened at a time when tensions were already extremely high. The United States and Israel had carried out coordinated strikes inside Iran. The strikes have resulted in the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other top officials. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on targets across the Gulf.

The sinking of the IRIS Dena adds a new sea front to a conflict that until now has mostly involved airstrikes and missile attacks. Sri Lanka has said it will continue search and rescue operations. The navy and air force have sent ships and aircraft to scan the waters for survivors and debris. Local media have shown images of ambulances rushing injured sailors to hospitals in Galle. The rescue teams are working around the clock to find those still missing.

Also Read: Did Iran Target Saudi’s Largest Oil Refinery? Defence Ministry Says Ras Tanura Faced Drone Attempt, No Damage Reported    

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 8:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-6Iran US Wariran- israel warlatest news

RELATED News

Is Pakistan Spreading Fake Iran-Israel War Videos on X? Elon Musk’s Platform Suspends Dozens Of Hacked Accounts

Holi Horror In Noida: 42-Year-Old Businessman Shot Dead In Society After Argument With Men Who Entered High-Rise Premises

‘Unprecedented Turnout Of Mourners’: Iran Postpones Khamenei Funeral, New Dates To Be Announced Soon

Did Iran Knock Out THAAD, America’s Most Advanced Air Defence System in the UAE? Here’s What Makes It The Costliest

Did Iran Target Saudi’s Largest Oil Refinery? Defence Ministry Says Ras Tanura Faced Drone Attempt, No Damage Reported

LATEST NEWS

Bruno Fernandes To Leave Manchester United? Report Makes Huge Claim

T20 World Cup 2026 Breaks Records To Become Most-Watched Edition Ever; Jay Shah Calls Milestone ‘Humbling’

Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Date Revealed; Check All Details

Did Iran Target Saudi’s Largest Oil Refinery? Defence Ministry Says Ras Tanura Faced Drone Attempt, No Damage Reported

Is Floyd Mayweather Returning? Logan Paul Reignites Payment Controversy

Iran Targets Turkey In Fresh Missile Attack, Intercepted By NATO Air Defense; Ankara Says ‘Refrain Or It Could Escalate’

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, NBA Game Preview: Key Matchups, Stats And Predictions

Why Is Iran Only Allowing Chinese Ships Through The Strait of Hormuz Amid Closure? Know The Reason Behind The Rare Gesture

Iran Says ‘No Trust In the Americans’, ‘Can Continue The War’ As Senior Aide To Late Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Mokhber Rules Out Negotiations Amid Conflict

Had Bhang This Holi? Delhi Cardiologist Shares ‘Bhang Is Not Harmless’, Says Excessive Bhang Intake Can Lead To Anxiety Or Panic Attacks

US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Off Sri Lanka; Over 80 Killed, 100+ Missing As 180 Crew Were On Board

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Off Sri Lanka; Over 80 Killed, 100+ Missing As 180 Crew Were On Board

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Off Sri Lanka; Over 80 Killed, 100+ Missing As 180 Crew Were On Board
US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Off Sri Lanka; Over 80 Killed, 100+ Missing As 180 Crew Were On Board
US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Off Sri Lanka; Over 80 Killed, 100+ Missing As 180 Crew Were On Board
US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Off Sri Lanka; Over 80 Killed, 100+ Missing As 180 Crew Were On Board

QUICK LINKS