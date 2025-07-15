US Supreme Court Lets Donald Trump Move Ahead with Mass Firings at Education Department

In a significant ruling, the US Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for President Donald Trump to proceed with mass layoffs at the Department of Education, effectively reversing a lower court decision that had halted the move, which in turn sparked fierce debate over the future of federal education oversight, according to a report published by CNN.

Green Light from the Court, Pink Slips for Employees

In an unsigned order, the SCOTUS justices paused a lower court ruling that had blocked the layoffs. Just two hours later, the Department of Education resumed its contentious restructuring plan, sending termination notices to employees who were previously protected under the interim pause ruled by lower court judges.

“The Department appreciates your service and recognises the difficulty of the moment,” read one of the notices, according to CNN. “This RIF action is not a reflection upon your performance or conduct and is solely due to agency restructuring.” it added.

The US mass layoffs, set to take effect August 1, would cut the education department’s workforce by half, the report said.

ALSO READ: World News Live Updates

Justice Sotomayor Slams Decision as ‘Indefensible’

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by the court’s two other liberal justices, expressed dissent, noting, “The majority is either willfully blind to the implications of its ruling or naive, but either way the threat to our Constitution’s separation of powers is grave,” as reported by CNN.

She further warned the ruling would “unleash untold harm,” potentially delaying aid and civil rights protections for students.

Trump and McMahon Hail the Ruling

Trump celebrated the decision on his social media platform Truth Social, calling it a “Major Victory to Parents and Students,” and suggesting the latest SCOTUS move would return education powers “BACK TO THE STATES.”

Education Secretary Linda McMahon backed the US president’s assertion, calling the court’s decision a “significant win for students and families,” and vowing to reduce bureaucracy while maintaining legally required functions.

Legal Battle Isn’t Over

The lawsuit, filed by educators and civil rights groups, argues that Trump can’t dismantle a federal agency created by Congress, the report further said, adding that lower courts had agreed until now.

US District Judge Myong Joun had ruled that “the department cannot be shut down without Congress’s approval,” stating the layoffs “will likely cripple” the agency.

ALSO READ: Could US Sanction India If Putin Doesn’t End War With Ukraine? Here’s What Trump Said