LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Home > World > US Supreme Court Lets Donald Trump Move Ahead with Mass Firings at Education Department

US Supreme Court Lets Donald Trump Move Ahead with Mass Firings at Education Department

The US Supreme Court has allowed President Donald Trump to move forward with mass layoffs at the Education Department, reversing a lower court block. Justice Sotomayor issued a sharp dissent, warning of harm to students and civil rights. Education Secretary Linda McMahon has, meanwhile, called it a win for families.

The US Supreme Court has cleared the way for President Donald Trump to proceed with mass layoffs at the Education Department, sparking legal backlash and strong dissent from liberal justices. (Photo: ANI via Reuters)
The US Supreme Court has cleared the way for President Donald Trump to proceed with mass layoffs at the Education Department, sparking legal backlash and strong dissent from liberal justices. (Photo: ANI via Reuters)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 15:16:53 IST

In a significant ruling, the US Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for President Donald Trump to proceed with mass layoffs at the Department of Education, effectively reversing a lower court decision that had halted the move, which in turn sparked fierce debate over the future of federal education oversight, according to a report published by CNN.

Green Light from the Court, Pink Slips for Employees

In an unsigned order, the SCOTUS justices paused a lower court ruling that had blocked the layoffs. Just two hours later, the Department of Education resumed its contentious restructuring plan, sending termination notices to employees who were previously protected under the interim pause ruled by lower court judges.

“The Department appreciates your service and recognises the difficulty of the moment,” read one of the notices, according to CNN. “This RIF action is not a reflection upon your performance or conduct and is solely due to agency restructuring.” it added.

The US mass layoffs, set to take effect August 1, would cut the education department’s workforce by half, the report said.

ALSO READ: World News Live Updates

Justice Sotomayor Slams Decision as ‘Indefensible’

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by the court’s two other liberal justices, expressed dissent, noting, “The majority is either willfully blind to the implications of its ruling or naive, but either way the threat to our Constitution’s separation of powers is grave,” as reported by CNN.

She further warned the ruling would “unleash untold harm,” potentially delaying aid and civil rights protections for students.

Trump and McMahon Hail the Ruling

Trump celebrated the decision on his social media platform Truth Social, calling it a “Major Victory to Parents and Students,” and suggesting the latest SCOTUS move would return education powers “BACK TO THE STATES.”

Education Secretary Linda McMahon backed the US president’s assertion, calling the court’s decision a “significant win for students and families,” and vowing to reduce bureaucracy while maintaining legally required functions.

Legal Battle Isn’t Over

The lawsuit, filed by educators and civil rights groups, argues that Trump can’t dismantle a federal agency created by Congress, the report further said, adding that lower courts had agreed until now.

US District Judge Myong Joun had ruled that “the department cannot be shut down without Congress’s approval,” stating the layoffs “will likely cripple” the agency.

ALSO READ: Could US Sanction India If Putin Doesn’t End War With Ukraine? Here’s What Trump Said

Tags: home_hero_pos_6

More News

India–US Trade Talks Continue: Fifth Round Underway In Washington
CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet
BTS Jungkook Is Back On Instagram! Gains 2.8 Million Followers In Less Than 12 Hours
India’s Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies At 114 After Being Hit by Vehicle In Punjab
Explained: Why Ukraine Wants More Patriot Missiles and How They Can Help Stop Russian Attacks
Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection To The Cartoonist Hemant Malviya Over Objectionable Posts On PM And RSS
Why Is Paytm Share Prices Making Headline? Here Is Everything About The Winning Streak of 6% Monthly Gain
Arrest Warrant Issued After Beyonce’s Unreleased Tracks Stolen in Atlanta Amid Her Cowboy Carter Tour
After Kiara Advani, Has Vikrant Massey Quit Ranveer Singh’s Don 3? THIS Actor Might Play The New Villain
Shubhanshu Shukla Is Back As AX-4 Mission Returns From ISS With 4 Astronauts
US Supreme Court Lets Donald Trump Move Ahead with Mass Firings at Education Department

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Supreme Court Lets Donald Trump Move Ahead with Mass Firings at Education Department

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

US Supreme Court Lets Donald Trump Move Ahead with Mass Firings at Education Department
US Supreme Court Lets Donald Trump Move Ahead with Mass Firings at Education Department
US Supreme Court Lets Donald Trump Move Ahead with Mass Firings at Education Department
US Supreme Court Lets Donald Trump Move Ahead with Mass Firings at Education Department

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?