Home > World > US Tightens Rules on Immigrant Visa Interview Locations From November 2025

US Tightens Rules on Immigrant Visa Interview Locations From November 2025

Those residing in countries without regular visa services will be required to apply at the assigned immigrant visa processing centres.

Published: August 31, 2025 23:08:34 IST

The US Department of State has announced stricter regulations regarding the location of interviews for immigrant visa applicants. Beginning November 1, 2025, candidates must attend interviews in their designated consular district or, if applicable, in their country of nationality.

Applies to All Immigrant Visa Categories

The revised rule impacts all immigrant visa categories, including Diversity Visa (DV-2026) applicants. Those residing in countries without regular visa services will be required to apply at the assigned immigrant visa processing centres.

Although applicants may request interviews in their country of nationality, exceptions remain limited. Citizens of countries with suspended or delayed visa operations must continue applying through their designated processing locations unless they hold nationality from a country with ongoing operations.

Non-Immigrant Visa Applicants Also Affected

In addition, starting September 2, 2025, most non-immigrant visa applicants will be required to appear in person for interviews, the State Department confirmed.

Once an appointment is scheduled by the National Visa Center (NVC), applicants cannot cancel or directly contact consular offices. Requests for relocation of cases must be submitted exclusively via the NVC’s Public Inquiry Form, and additional details may be required before approval. (Inputs from Hindustan Times)

