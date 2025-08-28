Trump Administration Targets Foreign Students, Journalists with New Visa Limits

The Trump administration on Wednesday unveiled a proposal to restrict the duration of student, cultural exchange, and media visas, marking a fresh step in its immigration crackdown. The new rule would require holders to apply for extensions rather than retaining status for the entire length of their studies or employment.

Millions of Students Could Be Affected

The regulation would cap student (F) and exchange (J) visas at four years, while media (I) visas would be limited to 240 days, just 90 days for Chinese nationals. According to US government data, about 1.6 million international students held F visas in 2024, alongside 355,000 exchange visitors and 13,000 media workers.

The Department of Homeland Security said the change is necessary to “monitor and oversee” visa holders more effectively. Critics argue it adds unnecessary hurdles and uncertainty for international students and professionals in the United States.

The measure mirrors a 2020 proposal introduced late in Trump’s first term, which was withdrawn by the Biden administration in 2021 after opposition from academic groups, including NAFSA, representing over 4,300 institutions.

The visa proposal comes amid broader Trump administration efforts to restrict legal immigration, including revoking student visas, tightening green card approvals, and resuming in-person visits to verify citizenship applicants’ residency and moral character. (Inputs from Hindustan Times)

ALSO READ: Trump Adviser Calls Ukraine Conflict ‘Modi’s War,’ Blames India’s Russian Oil Imports