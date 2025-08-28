Trump Adviser Calls Ukraine Conflict ‘Modi’s War,’ Blames India’s Russian Oil Imports

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has described the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as “Modi’s war,” accusing India’s discounted crude oil imports from Moscow for sustaining the Kremlin’s war machine.

Speaking to the media, Navarro said India’s purchases “perpetuate” the conflict and impose economic costs on American consumers, workers, and taxpayers.

Tariff Relief Offered in Exchange

Navarro suggested the United States could relieve 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods if New Delhi halts its procurement of Russian oil. “India could get 25 per cent off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil,” he said, while acknowledging that India had shown no such intention.

When asked by the host if he meant to say “Putin’s war,” Navarro doubled down: “No, I mean Modi’s war, because the road to peace runs through New Delhi.” He argued that India’s refining and resale of Russian crude at higher prices helps funnel revenue back to Moscow, enabling it to continue its military campaign.

Praises Modi but ‘Puzzled’ by Policy

Despite his criticism, Navarro praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “great leader” and called India a mature democracy, but said he was “puzzled” by its stance. He asserted that India’s role indirectly forces the US and Europe to increase financial support to Ukraine.

The remarks come as the Trump administration’s 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods took effect on Wednesday, citing India’s continued imports of Russian crude. The dispute adds new strain to Washington-New Delhi trade ties even as both nations seek deeper strategic cooperation. (Inputs from News 18)

