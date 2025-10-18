LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News afghanistan dangal Duke of York Gujarat Cabinet Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News afghanistan dangal Duke of York Gujarat Cabinet Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News afghanistan dangal Duke of York Gujarat Cabinet Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News afghanistan dangal Duke of York Gujarat Cabinet
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News afghanistan dangal Duke of York Gujarat Cabinet Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News afghanistan dangal Duke of York Gujarat Cabinet Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News afghanistan dangal Duke of York Gujarat Cabinet Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News afghanistan dangal Duke of York Gujarat Cabinet
LIVE TV
Home > World > US To Supply Deadly Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine? Trump Issues Big Statement, Says…

US To Supply Deadly Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine? Trump Issues Big Statement, Says…

Since returning to office, Trump’s position on arming Ukraine has fluctuated, often shifting after talks with Putin or European leaders.

Trump meets Zelenskyy (Image source: X/@WhiteHouse)
Trump meets Zelenskyy (Image source: X/@WhiteHouse)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 18, 2025 09:14:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US To Supply Deadly Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine? Trump Issues Big Statement, Says…

US President Donald Trump appeared reluctant to send Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. Instead, Trump focused on his desire to broker a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow, urging both sides to “stop the war immediately”.

According to The Guardian, Trump did not completely reject the idea of supplying Tomahawk missiles but said the United States might need them for “future conflicts”. He added that he was preparing to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary soon, hinting that diplomacy was his main priority.

After more than two hours of talks with Zelenskyy, Trump told reporters that Ukraine and Russia should “stop at the battle line” and return to their families. “Stop the killing. And that should be it,” he said before leaving for his residence in West Palm Beach, Florida.

You Might Be Interested In

Zelenskyy, however, remained firm on his request for the long-range missiles. “We don’t have Tomahawks, that’s why we need Tomahawks,” the Ukrainian president told Trump, emphasizing Ukraine’s need for stronger defense against Russian attacks. Trump replied, “We’d much rather have them not need Tomahawks,” and added that the US should retain its weapons for national security.

Trump’s stance came shortly after a phone call with Putin, who reportedly warned that sending Tomahawks to Ukraine could harm US-Russian relations. Since returning to office, Trump’s position on arming Ukraine has fluctuated, often shifting after talks with Putin or European leaders.

During the White House meeting, Trump confirmed plans to meet Putin in Hungary, though it remains uncertain whether Zelenskyy will be involved. “There is a lot of bad blood,” Trump admitted.

ALSO READ: Trump Makes Big Claim, Says Afghanistan–Pakistan Conflict ‘An Easy One’ To Solve: ‘This Is Pretty Much The…’

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 9:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-5Tomahawk missilesukraine

RELATED News

TABLE-China's September grain, sugar and pork imports

UPDATE 3-NHL Results

Trump Makes Big Claim, Says Afghanistan–Pakistan Conflict ‘An Easy One’ To Solve: ‘This Is Pretty Much The…’

Dylan Strome tallies four points as Capitals blast Wild

CHINESE VICE PREMIER HE LIFENG SPEAKS WITH U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY BESSENT BY VIDEO CALL – XINHUA

LATEST NEWS

Sinopec diverts supertanker from US-sanctioned port, ship tracking data shows

Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Condemns Pakistan After Airstrike Kills Afghan Cricketers

What’s Next For Mehul Choksi As Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller’s Extradition To India

Nvidia unveils first Blackwell chip wafer made with TSMC in US

Seattle one win from World Series after thrilling 6-2 come from behind win over Toronto

Seattle one win from World Series after thrilling 6-2 come from behind win over Toronto

India vs Australia Series Might See Virat Kohli Overtake THIS Sachin Tendulkar World Record

US To Supply Deadly Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine? Trump Issues Big Statement, Says…

Afghanistan Withdraws From Pakistan Tri Series After Cricketers Killed In Airstrike

CHINESE VICE PREMIER HE LIFENG SPEAKS WITH U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY BESSENT BY VIDEO CALL – XINHUA

US To Supply Deadly Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine? Trump Issues Big Statement, Says…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US To Supply Deadly Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine? Trump Issues Big Statement, Says…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US To Supply Deadly Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine? Trump Issues Big Statement, Says…
US To Supply Deadly Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine? Trump Issues Big Statement, Says…
US To Supply Deadly Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine? Trump Issues Big Statement, Says…
US To Supply Deadly Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine? Trump Issues Big Statement, Says…
QUICK LINKS