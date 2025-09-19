US vetoes UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 07:55:07 IST

New York [US], September 19 (ANI): The United States on Thursday vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, even as Israel intensified its military offensive on Gaza City.

The draft, introduced by the 10 elected members of the Council, was backed by 14 of the 15 members. It called for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties,” the release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, and the removal of restrictions on humanitarian aid.

As reported by Al Jazeera, US Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus defended Washington’s veto, stating, “US opposition to this resolution will come as no surprise. It fails to condemn Hamas or recognise Israel’s right to defend itself, and it wrongly legitimises the false narratives benefitting Hamas, which have sadly found currency in this council.”

The veto drew sharp criticism from Palestinian and Arab representatives. Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour said the decision showed the Council’s “silence comes at a great cost for its credibility and authority,” adding that the use of veto power “should not be allowed when atrocity crimes are at stake,” Al Jazeera reported.

Algeria’s UN Ambassador Amar Bendjama said, “Palestinian brothers, Palestinian sisters, forgive us. Forgive us, because the world speaks of rights but denies them to Palestinians. Forgive us because our sincere efforts shattered against this wall of rejection.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon maintained that Israel needed “no justification” for its war in Gaza, thanking the US for exercising its veto.

The vote came on the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, a moment described as “sombre” by Al Jazeera’s diplomatic editor James Bays. He said the US stance reflected “an America-first view of the world” at a time when many countries were championing multilateral diplomacy, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: gaza ceasefirehamas hostageshumanitarian-aidisraelun-resolutionus-veto

