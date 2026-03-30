Vanuatu Earthquake: 7.3 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Pacific Region, Residents Asked To Stay Alert; What We Know So Far

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Vanuatu Islands at 4:44 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The tremor was recorded at a depth of around 140 kilometres, with its epicentre located at 15.25 degrees south latitude and 167.30 degrees east longitude.

Epicentre Located Near Luganville

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake occurred approximately 35 kilometres northeast of Luganville, the second-largest city in the Pacific island nation. The agency later revised the magnitude to 7.3 after initially estimating it at 7.2.

Despite the quake’s strength, experts have said that its significant depth reduces the likelihood of a tsunami. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), earthquakes that occur deeper than 62 miles beneath the Earth’s surface rarely trigger tsunamis. In line with this, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed that there was no tsunami threat following the event.

However, the earthquake is believed to have caused moderate shaking across several nearby islands. As of now, there have been no immediate reports of major damage or casualties, but authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

Vanatu Lies in Seismically Active Ring of Fire

Vanuatu, an archipelago with a population of around 320,000 people, is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the most seismically active regions in the world. This makes earthquakes a frequent occurrence in the region.

In fact, just last month, a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Espiritu Santo, one of Vanuatu’s largest islands. While that quake caused noticeable tremors, it resulted in minimal damage.

Following the latest earthquake, Vanuatu’s Meteorology and Geo-hazards Department issued a cautionary advisory, urging residents to remain alert and stay away from specific coastal areas as a precaution. Officials have also warned of possible aftershocks, which are common after such seismic events.

Pacific Ring of Fire Explained

The Pacific Ring of Fire, a 25,000-mile zone encircling the Pacific Ocean, accounts for nearly 90 percent of the world’s earthquakes, making regions like Vanuatu particularly vulnerable to frequent seismic activity.

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