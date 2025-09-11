Varanasi: Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam meets Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri here in Varanasi on Thursday during the leader’s visit to India from September 9-16. He is scheduled to meet PM Modi later today.

The Mauritius PM and Foreign Secretary greeted each other warmly and shook hands.

This marks the first overseas bilateral visit of Prime Minister Dr. Ramgoolam to India in his current term. He had earlier visited India in May 2014 as the only non-SAARC leader invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a state visit to India from September 9 to 16.

Ramgoolam arrived in Kashi on September 9 and was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

The upcoming meeting between the two leaders in the historic city of Varanasi underscores the enduring civilisational connection, spiritual bonds, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.

During the bilateral discussions, the two leaders will review the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building. They will also discuss opportunities for expanding collaboration in health, education, science & technology, energy, infrastructure, as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy.

The visit builds upon the positive momentum generated by PM Modi’s State Visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an ‘Enhanced Strategic Partnership’.

As a valued partner and close maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius is key to India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) Vision and the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

The deepening cooperation between the two countries carries significance not only for the prosperity of the people of both countries but also for the collective aspirations of the Global South. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.