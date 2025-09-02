LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > World > Nicolás Maduro’s Chilling Warning To Trump As US Warships Come Closer, Here Is What He Said

Nicolás Maduro’s Chilling Warning To Trump As US Warships Come Closer, Here Is What He Said

Tensions in the Caribbean are escalating as Nicolás Maduro deploys drones, warships, and troops against a US military buildup. The US has stationed warships, Marines, and a nuclear submarine, intensifying fears of confrontation. Maduro warns of armed resistance, accusing Washington of plotting regime change.

Nicolás Maduro deploys drones, troops, and warships as US boosts military presence; warns of armed struggle if Venezuela is attacked. Photo/X-@mae_rusia.
Nicolás Maduro deploys drones, troops, and warships as US boosts military presence; warns of armed struggle if Venezuela is attacked. Photo/X-@mae_rusia.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 2, 2025 13:45:06 IST

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has deployed drones, warships, and troops in response to a growing United States military presence in the region as tensions in the Caribbean are intensifying. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino confirmed extensive drone patrols and naval movements, while 15,000 soldiers were sent to reinforce Venezuela’s border with Colombia.  

The move came after the US sent three warships and 4,000 Marines near the region, with President Donald Trump later ordering two additional vessels, including a nuclear-powered submarine.  

Why Is US Targeting Nicolás Maduro?

US has accused Maduro of heading the Cartel de los Soles, a drug trafficking network allegedly involving Venezuelan officials. White House has doubled the bounty on Maduro’s capture to $50 million. Both governments have refused to back down.  

Speaking at a rare press conference in Caracas on Monday, Maduro denounced the American military deployment as a direct threat to Venezuela’s sovereignty. Addressing reporters, government officials, and military officers, he accused Washington of seeking regime change.  

Also Read: Donald Trump To Make Big Announcement Amid Health Rumours, Netizens Speculate, ‘Is He Stepping Down?’

“They are seeking a regime change through military threat,” Maduro said, according to Bloomberg. He described the US deployment as “the biggest threat that has been seen on our continent in the last 100 years.”  

Nicolás Maduro Attacks Marco Rubio

Maduro also criticized senior US officials, singling out Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Marco Rubio wants to stain his hands with blood, with South American, Caribbean, and Venezuelan blood,” he said. “Even if they put 10,000 missiles on our heads, Venezuelans will be respected.”  

Maduro warned that if Venezuela came under attack, his government would respond with force.

“If Venezuela were attacked, we would immediately move to armed struggle in defence of our territory,” he said, pledging to declare “a republic in arms.”  

“In the face of this maximum military pressure, we have declared maximum preparedness for the defence of Venezuela,” he continued, alleging that the US had deployed “eight military ships with 1,200 missiles and a submarine targeting Venezuela.”  

Also Read: Where Is Donald Trump? After Days Of Absence And Visible Health Concerns, POTUS To Make White House Announcement Amid Resignation Buzz

Tags: donald trumpNicolas Madurovenezuela

RELATED News

Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
Nicolás Maduro’s Chilling Warning To Trump As US Warships Come Closer, Here Is What He Said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nicolás Maduro’s Chilling Warning To Trump As US Warships Come Closer, Here Is What He Said

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nicolás Maduro’s Chilling Warning To Trump As US Warships Come Closer, Here Is What He Said
Nicolás Maduro’s Chilling Warning To Trump As US Warships Come Closer, Here Is What He Said
Nicolás Maduro’s Chilling Warning To Trump As US Warships Come Closer, Here Is What He Said
Nicolás Maduro’s Chilling Warning To Trump As US Warships Come Closer, Here Is What He Said

QUICK LINKS