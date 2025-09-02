Nicolás Maduro’s Chilling Warning To Trump As US Warships Come Closer, Here Is What He Said

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has deployed drones, warships, and troops in response to a growing United States military presence in the region as tensions in the Caribbean are intensifying. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino confirmed extensive drone patrols and naval movements, while 15,000 soldiers were sent to reinforce Venezuela’s border with Colombia.

The move came after the US sent three warships and 4,000 Marines near the region, with President Donald Trump later ordering two additional vessels, including a nuclear-powered submarine.

Why Is US Targeting Nicolás Maduro?

US has accused Maduro of heading the Cartel de los Soles, a drug trafficking network allegedly involving Venezuelan officials. White House has doubled the bounty on Maduro’s capture to $50 million. Both governments have refused to back down.

Speaking at a rare press conference in Caracas on Monday, Maduro denounced the American military deployment as a direct threat to Venezuela’s sovereignty. Addressing reporters, government officials, and military officers, he accused Washington of seeking regime change.

“They are seeking a regime change through military threat,” Maduro said, according to Bloomberg. He described the US deployment as “the biggest threat that has been seen on our continent in the last 100 years.”

Nicolás Maduro Attacks Marco Rubio

Maduro also criticized senior US officials, singling out Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Marco Rubio wants to stain his hands with blood, with South American, Caribbean, and Venezuelan blood,” he said. “Even if they put 10,000 missiles on our heads, Venezuelans will be respected.”

Maduro warned that if Venezuela came under attack, his government would respond with force.

“If Venezuela were attacked, we would immediately move to armed struggle in defence of our territory,” he said, pledging to declare “a republic in arms.”

“In the face of this maximum military pressure, we have declared maximum preparedness for the defence of Venezuela,” he continued, alleging that the US had deployed “eight military ships with 1,200 missiles and a submarine targeting Venezuela.”

