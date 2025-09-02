LIVE TV
Where Is Donald Trump? After Days Of Absence And Visible Health Concerns, POTUS To Make White House Announcement Amid Resignation Buzz

US President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference on Tuesday amid swirling health rumors and online conspiracy theories. His absence from public view sparked speculation, but Trump insists he is in "incredibly good health." The White House says he will address the nation from the Oval Office at 2 pm.

Donald Trump to make major announcement amid health rumors as speculation grows online; White House confirms Oval Office presser. Photo/X-@RpsAgainstTrump.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 2, 2025 12:21:52 IST

US President Donald Trump is all set to make a ‘major announcement’ while holding a press conference on Tuesday, according to White House. POTUS has been absent from public view for days, with rumors emerging on the weekend that he is dead. The announcement of the press conference has once again sparked rumors about his death.  The presser is scheduled for Tuesday, 2 pm from the Oval Office.

Donald Trump Gives Health Update

President Donald Trump pushed back against speculation over his health in a post on Truth Social late Sunday.

“NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE,” Trump wrote, linking to a post from another Truth Social user who criticized former president Joe Biden’s health and remarked that the “media freaks out if Trump disappears for 24 hours.”

Unverified claims about Trump’s health began circulating online last week. Conspiracy theories emerged after the president had not been seen publicly since a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, and his weekend schedule appeared clear.

Speculation intensified following comments from Vice President JD Vance during an interview with USA Today on Wednesday.

While Vance said he is prepared to step in if a “terrible tragedy” ever occurred, he also emphasized that Trump is in “incredibly good health.”

Where is Donald Trump Trends

By Saturday afternoon, questions about the president’s health ranked among the most searched terms on Google, while “Where is Donald Trump” trended on X. However, Trump was later seen on Saturday traveling to his golf course in Virginia.

In the same Truth Social post addressing his health, Trump also declared Washington, D.C., a “crime free zone.”

Earlier this month, he had deployed the National Guard to the capital, saying the move was necessary in response to a “crime emergency.” Official data shows that violent crime in Washington has been declining since 2023.

Despite the public speculation, Trump was highly active online over the weekend, sharing dozens of posts on Truth Social. His posts included further claims that D.C. is safe, renewed calls to end mail-in voting, and a rant criticizing a White House Rose Garden worker for allegedly damaging a piece of stone. Trump also shared surveillance footage of the incident.

