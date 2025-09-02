Who Is Gavin Newsom? Trump’s Outspoken Rival Mocking Him With Modi, Putin, Xi SCO Viral Video

California Governor Gavin Newsom is continuing his fierce criticism of US President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, Newsom took a subtle dig at Trump while sharing a video clip from SCO in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping can be seen in a deep conversation. The video has gone viral in the US with President Donald Trump reacting, saying India has been unfair to his country by doing more business.

Gavin Newsom-Donald Trump Fight

Newsom and Trump have been fighting over the President’s decision to deploy federal officers in Chicago to clamp down on crime and illegal immigration. Despite opposition, a senior administration official recently confirmed that more personnel would be sent.

But have no fear, Trump is sending the Guard to Chicago. pic.twitter.com/yTK5Uhxkde — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 1, 2025

“But have no fear, Trump is sending the Guard to Chicago,” Newsom, a Democrat, wrote on X, posting the SCO video alongside the caption.

What Happened At SCO

At the summit, Xi Jinping outlined his vision to broaden the organisation’s role. He proposed setting up a development bank managed by the SCO, unveiled a cooperation platform for green and energy industries, and pledged $1.4 billion in loans over the next three years to member nations.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security reported last week that it had carried out 5,000 immigration arrests in the Los Angeles area since June 6, following the launch of a major crackdown in the country’s second-largest metropolitan hub.

Authorities remain defiant despite a temporary court order that bars racial profiling in Los Angeles, a ruling the administration has appealed to the Supreme Court.

Who Is Gavin Newsom?

Newsom is a US politician who has taken a progressive position on social issues. As a local leader, he banned smoking advertisements, penalised landlords for excessive rent hikes, and directed the city to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

He lost his first election for the governor’s office in 2009. However, However, in 2018, he made a comeback, winning the California governorship and was re-elected in 2022.

Newsom has been a staunch democrat over the years. He campaigned for Joe Biden during the 2024 presidential race. Unlike many democrats, he dismissed concerns about Biden’s age and ability to run for the presidential elections. His popularity among the party led to speculations that he could replace Biden and run for the elections, which he, however, denied.

However, there are growing talks about him running for the 2028 elections. He is seen as a potential 2028 presidential candidate from the democratic party.

He has, over the years, framed California as a “resistance state” against Trump’s policies. This has led to a rise in his popularity and rise of his political profile in the US.

