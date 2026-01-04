LIVE TV
Home > World > Venezuelan President Maduro Now In 'Hell On Earth' Jail That Once Held Sean Diddy And Ghislaine Maxwell- What Makes It So 'Disgusting' and 'Horrifying'?

Venezuelan President Maduro Now In ‘Hell On Earth’ Jail That Once Held Sean Diddy And Ghislaine Maxwell- What Makes It So ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Horrifying’?

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is now held in Brooklyn’s notorious “Hell on Earth” jail, which previously housed Sean Diddy and Ghislaine Maxwell. The facility is known for rat infestations, overcrowding, and “disgusting” conditions as he awaits trial.

Published: January 4, 2026 17:30:58 IST

Venezuelan President Maduro Now In ‘Hell On Earth’ Jail That Once Held Sean Diddy And Ghislaine Maxwell- What Makes It So ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Horrifying’?

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been confined to the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, widely described as a “hell on earth” for its shocking conditions. The jail, which previously held celebrities like Sean “Diddy” Combs and Ghislaine Maxwell, has been called “disgusting” and “horrifying” by former inmates. 

Maduro was captured during a dramatic overnight U.S. military operation, Operation Absolute Resolve, and is now awaiting trial on multiple criminal charges.

From Presidential Palace to Infamous Brooklyn Jail

Maduro, along with his spouse Cilia Flores, was indicted in the Southern District of New York and transported to Brooklyn late last night. He is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center and is expected to make his first court appearance in Manhattan federal court on January 5. The facility has a long history of housing high-profile inmates, including cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, R. Kelly, Sam Bankman-Fried, and Maxwell.

The ‘Hell on Earth’ Prison Conditions

The Brooklyn jail is notorious for overcrowding, systemic violence, and poor infrastructure. Inmates are housed in dormitory-style rooms with steel-framed beds positioned less than a foot apart.

With 1,600 inmates including convicts, cartel leaders, and celebrities, privacy is minimal, and conditions are harsh. Mattresses are only 1.5 inches thick, showers are shielded by flimsy curtains, and access to basic amenities is limited.

Despite offering facilities like board games, a gym, and tablets for entertainment, former inmates have described widespread rat infestations, foul sewage odors, and frequent disturbances by guards. Maxwell notably criticized the jail for sleep deprivation, rodent infestations, and degrading searches, while R. Kelly filed a lawsuit alleging punitive treatment during suicide watch.

How the US Captured Maduro

The U.S. military operation that led to Maduro’s capture has been described by President Donald Trump as a “large-scale strike” targeting Venezuela’s leadership. Both Maduro and Flores face indictments in New York on terrorism and drug-related charges. Trump has accused Maduro of running a “narco-terrorist organization,” prompting the dramatic raid.

International Law Experts Question U.S. Action

Leading international law experts have raised concerns about the legality of the operation. Under the UN Charter, Article 2(4) prohibits states from using military force against other nations without Security Council approval or a legitimate claim of self-defense. Geoffrey Robertson KC, a former president of the UN war crimes court, described the U.S. action as a potential “crime of aggression.”

Other experts, including Elvira Domínguez-Redondo of Kingston University, echoed this view, noting that without UN authorization or evidence of imminent attack, the strike is unlawful under international law. Susan Breau, a senior research fellow, added that arguments of self-defense against alleged drug trafficking do not justify violating Venezuela’s sovereignty.

Potential Consequences and Sanctions

While the UN Security Council could theoretically impose sanctions on the U.S., the veto power held by permanent members, including the U.S., makes this highly unlikely. Experts say that this effectively shields the United States from international repercussions, even if the operation is deemed illegal under international law.

Where is Maduro now?

Maduro remains in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center until his first federal court appearance. The prison’s grim reputation, combined with the high-profile nature of his case, ensures that the world will closely watch both his trial and the conditions he faces in what is widely considered one of the most infamous jails in the United States.

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 5:30 PM IST
Venezuelan President Maduro Now In ‘Hell On Earth’ Jail That Once Held Sean Diddy And Ghislaine Maxwell- What Makes It So ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Horrifying’?

QUICK LINKS