LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar
LIVE TV
Home > World > Vivek Ramaswamy Sparks Controversy After Posting Old Charlie Kirk Video, Social Media Claps Back, Tells Him To ‘Self-Deport’

Vivek Ramaswamy Sparks Controversy After Posting Old Charlie Kirk Video, Social Media Claps Back, Tells Him To ‘Self-Deport’

Vivek Ramaswamy sparked controversy after posting an old Charlie Kirk debate clip. Critics accused him of supporting anti-immigrant rhetoric, flooding social media with “self-deport” jabs, highlighting tensions around race and populism in conservative circles.

Vivek Ramaswamy Faces Backlash After Sharing Charlie Kirk Clip; Internet Tells Him to ‘Self-Deport’ (Pc: X)
Vivek Ramaswamy Faces Backlash After Sharing Charlie Kirk Clip; Internet Tells Him to ‘Self-Deport’ (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 2, 2025 02:18:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vivek Ramaswamy Sparks Controversy After Posting Old Charlie Kirk Video, Social Media Claps Back, Tells Him To ‘Self-Deport’

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is Indian American, became the subject of controversy on some social networks after he posted an old conservative activist clip of late Charlie Kirk. This one is actually from a debate session where Kirk engaged an audience member on the question, “What does it mean to be American?”. 

His challenge was to the idea that America was founded “for white men of good stock and character,” saying that it didn’t make sense. Ramaswamy intended for this clip to show his constitutionally based view on citizenship, but it backfired.

Some blasted his feed with calls for him to “self-deport,” which smacks of the irony of an Indian-origin person celebrating some conservative leader known for his anti-immigrant rhetoric against the very H1B visa workers he denigrated as “parasites” stealing American jobs.



This shows that even being a nonwhite conservative is an arduous enterprise rife with nativist and occasionally overtly racist undertones within the populist movement.

Backlash Over Indian Heritage and Populism

Ramaswamy’s public recognition of Kirk reopened an old wound for critics who perceive his alignment with the populist right as betrayal of his own heritage.

This controversy highlights a very delicate tension: the aim of Ramaswamy’s campaign was to unite the nation under one American identity composed of constitutional ideals, a vision shared by Kirk in the clip, who emphasized E pluribus unum. 

That vision is now almost inconsequential because Kirk has a long history of making anti-immigrants’ statements, some of which directly target Indian professionals.

The outrage in social media-the “self-deport” demand being an eye-catching example-is a reflection of anger that Ramaswamy appears to overlook or forgive, rhetoric that has historically marginalized Indians and members of the diaspora.

Social Media’s ‘Self-Deport’ Dialogue

The “self deport” trend became an emblematic figure of the social media backlash. The term, typically attached to harsh anti-immigration policies that some foreign nationals could choose to exercise and leave voluntarily, was turned into a weapon of sarcasm by Ramaswamy’s critics.

The main factual issue here is that Ramaswamy is an American citizen by birth, so any demand for deportation is merely rhetorical and very personal. His critics were not arguing for some policy position; they were mostly voicing their rejection of his political orientation.

For them, perhaps the association with somebody like Kirk sits extremely ill with his origin: If he espouses such nativist views, he should also take some of their implications for nonwhite immigrants and their descendants.

The whole commotion serves as a vivid reminder of how immediately, public endorsement of a controversial character is scrutinized via someone’s personal identity.

Also Read: India Halts Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Faces Alarming Risk Of Severe Water Shortage

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 2:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Charlie KirkVivek Ramaswamy

RELATED News

Meet Virginia Giuffre: The Epstein Survivor Who Toppled Prince Andrew And Shook The Foundations Of The Royal Family

Nicki Minaj Praises Donald Trump For Addressing Christian Persecution In Nigeria, But Fans Are Outraged!

‘Who’s Writing His Scripts?’ Zohran Mamdani Faces Backlash For Remarks On Modi Govt At New York Gurudwara

Trump Reveals Newly Renovated Lincoln Bathroom Featuring Gold and Marble Design

Canada PM Mark Carney Apologises To Trump Over Reagan Anti-Tariff Ad Row: What Exactly Happened

LATEST NEWS

Raj Thackeray Stuns Politics: Joins Opposition Alliance In Shocking ‘March For Truth’ Move

Vivek Ramaswamy Sparks Controversy After Posting Old Charlie Kirk Video, Social Media Claps Back, Tells Him To ‘Self-Deport’

Alaska Airlines Taps Accenture To Audit IT Systems After Global Outage Chaos Halts Quarterly Earnings Call

Pitbull Shocks Fans: India Concerts In Gurugram And Hyderabad Canceled, The Real Reason Will Surprise You!

Aadhaar Card Update: New Rules, Fees & Name Change Norms Effective From November 1

Jaipur Tragedy: Class 6 Girl Mysteriously Falls To Death, School Allegedly Cleans Crime Scene Before Police Arrival

“Srikakulam Temple Stampede Occurred At Unregistered Private Shrine; No Prior Permission Taken For Event”: Police

Women’s World Cup 2025: Who Lifts The Trophy If India vs South Africa Match Gets Washed Out?

Bihar Election 2025: Shocking List of Bihar Candidates Who Have Criminal Cases

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto

Vivek Ramaswamy Sparks Controversy After Posting Old Charlie Kirk Video, Social Media Claps Back, Tells Him To ‘Self-Deport’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vivek Ramaswamy Sparks Controversy After Posting Old Charlie Kirk Video, Social Media Claps Back, Tells Him To ‘Self-Deport’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vivek Ramaswamy Sparks Controversy After Posting Old Charlie Kirk Video, Social Media Claps Back, Tells Him To ‘Self-Deport’
Vivek Ramaswamy Sparks Controversy After Posting Old Charlie Kirk Video, Social Media Claps Back, Tells Him To ‘Self-Deport’
Vivek Ramaswamy Sparks Controversy After Posting Old Charlie Kirk Video, Social Media Claps Back, Tells Him To ‘Self-Deport’
Vivek Ramaswamy Sparks Controversy After Posting Old Charlie Kirk Video, Social Media Claps Back, Tells Him To ‘Self-Deport’

QUICK LINKS