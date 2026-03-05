‘Vladimir’ Arrives On Netflix: When And Where Viewers In India Can Watch The New Rachel Weisz Drama Series Online

The new drama series Vladimir has now arrived on Netflix, and viewers in India can start watching it right away. The show was released worldwide on March 5, with all the episodes dropping together on the streaming platform.

When and Where to Watch Vladimir in India

For viewers in India, the series became available at around 12:30 pm IST, following Netflix’s usual global release schedule. Since all the episodes were released at the same time, subscribers can watch the entire season whenever they want. That also makes it an easy series to binge over the weekend.

Vladimir has eight episodes, and each one runs for about 27 to 32 minutes. Altogether, the full season runs a little over four hours. Because all episodes are already available, viewers can choose to watch them one by one or finish the whole story in a single sitting.

Cast and Source Material of Vladimir

Vladimir is based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Julia May Jonas, who was also involved in bringing the story to the screen. The series stars Rachel Weisz as the main character, an unnamed university professor whose life slowly starts falling apart after a scandal connected to her husband. The cast also includes Leo Woodall as the young colleague Vladimir, along with John Slattery, Jessica Henwick, and Ellen Robertson in important roles.

The story centres on a respected literature professor whose career and personal life begin to crumble. Her writing career is not going anywhere, and fewer students are signing up for her once-popular classes. At the same time, her husband, a senior professor played by John Slattery, is dealing with accusations of having inappropriate relationships with students.

Story and Themes

Around this time, a new and charming professor named Vladimir arrives at the college with his wife Cynthia. Vladimir is played by Leo Woodall. The main character soon finds herself becoming deeply obsessed with him. As the story moves forward, she starts speaking directly to the audience at times, sharing her thoughts, fantasies, insecurities and the growing fixation she feels.

Weisz described the show as “a heightened fairy tale.” She explained, “There’s definitely comedy and drama. It’s mischievous and a good tonal cocktail for exploring some very serious subjects and issues.” She added that the story looks at the “power of desire, the invigorating, stimulating, inspiring and revivifying feeling that she gets from her obsession with Vlad.”

