Vladimir Putin Hints At Russia-Ukraine Breakthrough, Says US Peace Plan Could…

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday that the draft peace plan discussed by the United States and Ukraine could serve as a foundation for future agreements to end the conflict in Ukraine, but if it does not, Russia will continue fighting.

“In general, we agree that this can be the basis for future agreements,” Putin said, noting that the version of the plan discussed in Geneva had been shared with Russia.

He added that the United States was considering Russia’s position, though some issues still need further discussion. Putin also mentioned that if Europe sought a guarantee that it would not be attacked, Russia was ready to provide such a pledge.

Russia, Putin said, was still being told it should cease the fighting.

“Ukrainian troops must withdraw from the territories they hold, and then the fighting will cease. If they don’t leave, then we shall achieve this by armed means. That’s it,” Putin said. Russian forces, he said, were advancing in Ukraine at a faster pace.

Putin said that he considered the Ukrainian leadership to be illegitimate and so it was legally impossible to sign a deal with Ukraine, so it was important to ensure any agreement was recognised by the international community – and that the international community recognised Russian gains in Ukraine.

Putin rejected the suggestion that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff had shown himself to be biased towards Moscow in peace talks over Ukraine, describing it as nonsense.

With inputs from Reuters

ALSO READ: ‘Tremendous Progress’, Says Donald Trump On Ukraine War Talks, But Putin Holds The Final Card – Is Russian President Ready To End The War?