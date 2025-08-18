Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is all set to meet US President Donald Trump at White House on Monday. This comes after a high-level meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump in Alaska. The outcome of the high-stakes meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy could decide the fate of Ukraine. A solution to end the Russia-Ukraine war is expected to be reached. But now, the meeting between the two leaders will be watched and analysed closely.

Notably, the worst fears of Ukraine might come true on Monday if it is forced to surrender land to Russia.

Why Donbas is key to peace deal?

Donbas, a Russian-speaking region in Ukraine, has been on the wish list of Vladimir Putin and reportedly it has been the root cause of Russia’s invasion. Putin desires control of this eastern industrial heartland of Ukraine. It also comprises of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Notably, Donbas has seen some of the deadliest clashes between Russia and Ukraine since the war began in 2022. Russia reportedly controls a considerable chunk of Donbas. The Russian forces also have control over Lugansk and most of Donetsk.

Moscow also has eyes on Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

What does Donald Trump want?

According to The New York Times, the US President backs this demand and looks in a hurry to bring peace.

Trump and Putin recently met during Alaska Summit on Friday and spoke for nearly three hours. Both the leaders called it a “positive” meeting, but no solution emerged from it.

The US President also had a conversation with European leaders, which reportedly hinted at Putin demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbas.

Trump clearly wants Zelenskyy to accept this offer. In a recent statement he said that Russia is a big power, while Ukraine isn’t.

The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy got heated up when they met earlier this year. Trump accussed the Ukrainian leader of being “disrespectful”. Now, after the Alaska Summit, all eyes remain on their evening meeting.

