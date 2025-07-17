Zelenskyy, Trump Discuss Potential Drone ‘Mega-Deal’ as Ukraine Seeks New Alliances

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he and US President Donald Trump are exploring a deal that would see Washington purchase battlefield-tested drones from Ukraine, while Kyiv would buy American weapons in return. In an exclusive interview with The New York Post, Zelenskyy shared details of the proposed “mega-deal,” which would boost both countries’ aerial defense technology.

Stressing the urgency of drones in Ukraine’s war against Russia, Zelenskyy underlined their ability to strike targets as deep as 800 miles into Russian territory. “The people of America need this technology, and you need to have it in your arsenal,” he told The Post.

Reports suggest Ukraine’s success in using unmanned aircraft in the war has prompted other European nations, such as Denmark, Norway and Germany, to engage in talks with Kyiv about acquiring similar technology. “We will be ready to share this experience with America and other European partners,” Zelenskyy said, according to Reuters.

The potential agreement between the US and Ukraine could have wider implications against the backdrop of drones reportedly playing an increasingly important role in modern warfare. Zelenskyy’s comments come as American defense and national security budget for the upcoming year boosts funding for small drones.

A Cabinet Shake-Up to Announce Ukraine’s New Leadership

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy appointed Ukraine’s economy minister, Yuliia Svyrydenko, as the new prime minister, thereby marking the first change in leadership since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Svyrydenko’s efforts, reports suggest, were instrumental in negotiating a key US-Ukraine mineral resources deal. Her appointment comes amid a broader cabinet reshuffle as the Ukrainian president seeks to boost Kyiv’s domestic weapons production and reinvigorate the war effort.

