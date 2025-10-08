LIVE TV
Indian-Origin Man Vruj Patel Jailed For 22 Years In UK For Raping Child And Young Woman; Brother Who Recorded Videos Also Jailed

Indian-Origin Man Vruj Patel Jailed For 22 Years In UK For Raping Child And Young Woman; Brother Who Recorded Videos Also Jailed

A 26-year-old Indian-origin man, Vruj Patel, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison by a UK court for raping a child and other sexual offences. His brother, Kishan Patel, was also sentenced for possessing indecent images of children. The Metropolitan Police have appealed for more victims to come forward.

Indian-origin man Vruj Patel jailed for 22 years in UK for child rape and sexual offences; police appeal for more victims. Photos: X.
Indian-origin man Vruj Patel jailed for 22 years in UK for child rape and sexual offences; police appeal for more victims. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 8, 2025 14:51:20 IST

Indian-Origin Man Vruj Patel Jailed For 22 Years In UK For Raping Child And Young Woman; Brother Who Recorded Videos Also Jailed

A 26-year-old Indian-origin man, Vruj Patel, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison by Snaresbrook Crown Court for a series of serious sexual offences, including the rape of a child under 13. The verdict was delivered on Tuesday, October 7, according to the United Kingdom’s Metropolitan Police.

Patel, a resident of Seldson Road, E13, has also been placed on the sex offenders’ register for life. His brother, Kishan Patel, was sentenced at the same court to 15 months in prison for possession of indecent images of children. The 31-year-old will additionally serve a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Vruj Patel Arrest Details

Vruj Patel was first arrested on February 1, after the Metropolitan Police received information from Greater Manchester Police. A third party had reported that a device sent for repair contained videos of child sexual abuse.

The device belonged to Kishan Patel. Initial examinations uncovered evidence of sexual offences committed against a young girl known to both brothers. Investigators identified Vruj Patel as the man appearing in the footage.

Further investigations led detectives to additional material showing Patel raping a young woman after a university night out. Police believe this assault took place in 2018, but they fear his offending may have continued until more recently.

Detailed List of Charges Against Vruj Patel 

Vruj Patel pleaded guilty to a range of serious offences involving two victims. According to the Metropolitan Police, these include:

Sexual assault (female over 16)

Rape (female over 16)

Sexual assault of a child under 13

Assault of a child under 13 by penetration

Rape of a child under 13

Voyeurism

Assault by penetration (female over 16)

Four counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

Four counts of making indecent images

Charges Against Kishan Patel:

Making Indecent Images – Category A: 765 still and 183 moving images

Making Indecent Images – Category B: 401 still and 52 moving images

Making Indecent Images – Category C: 944 still and 28 moving images

Possession of Indecent Images – Categories A, B, and C

Metropolitan Police Appeal for More Victims to Come Forward

The Metropolitan Police have appealed for any further victims to contact them as the investigation continues. “There may be other instances where children visiting his home, or the homes of those around him, had been placed under his care,” the police statement noted. “Detectives are interested to speak to anyone who believes this may have been true.”

Survivors in the case have received specialist support throughout the investigation and trial. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting “Operation Castline.”

Detective Sergeant Rob Blant, who led the investigation, described Vruj Patel as a “cowardly, opportunistic offender” who targeted “vulnerable victims for his own sexual gratification.”

“There are teams of dedicated, professional officers working across London who will leave no stone unturned to identify those who seek to commit offences against vulnerable people and bring offenders to justice,” DS Blant added.

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 2:51 PM IST
Indian-Origin Man Vruj Patel Jailed For 22 Years In UK For Raping Child And Young Woman; Brother Who Recorded Videos Also Jailed

Indian-Origin Man Vruj Patel Jailed For 22 Years In UK For Raping Child And Young Woman; Brother Who Recorded Videos Also Jailed
Indian-Origin Man Vruj Patel Jailed For 22 Years In UK For Raping Child And Young Woman; Brother Who Recorded Videos Also Jailed
Indian-Origin Man Vruj Patel Jailed For 22 Years In UK For Raping Child And Young Woman; Brother Who Recorded Videos Also Jailed
Indian-Origin Man Vruj Patel Jailed For 22 Years In UK For Raping Child And Young Woman; Brother Who Recorded Videos Also Jailed

QUICK LINKS