UK Prime Minister Embarks On First Major Trade Mission To India

A total of 125 UK CEOs, entrepreneurs, university Vice-Chancellors, and cultural leaders are traveling with the UK Prime Minister on a two-day trade mission to Mumbai. The visit aims to build on the momentum from the UK-India trade deal signed in July, which will lower tariffs and open up access for British businesses to one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The Prime Minister seeks to unlock new opportunities, secure investments, and finalise deals that will drive growth for both countries.

The UK Prime Minister arrives in Mumbai today (8 October) to boost ties with one of the UK’s most important economic partners. A delegation of 125 of the UK’s leading CEOs, entrepreneurs, university Vice-Chancellors, and cultural representatives is accompanying the Prime Minister on this mission.

Following the signing of the landmark UK-India trade deal in July, which will lower tariffs on British goods exported to India, British businesses now have a greater opportunity to strengthen trade with one of the fastest-growing economies globally.

Major UK brands such as Rolls-Royce, British Telecom, Diageo, the London Stock Exchange, and British Airways are joining the Prime Minister’s delegation. The Prime Minister aims to secure opportunities for these companies to expand into the Indian market supporting economic growth and job creation at home.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs from across the UK are also part of the delegation. The trade deal is expected to remove barriers and support businesses of all sizes in trading more easily with India. The 125-member group marks the largest UK government trade mission to India to date.

The UK-India trade deal has been described as the best agreement any country has signed with India. It is expected to raise bilateral trade by £25.5 billion annually, with UK exports projected to grow by nearly 60%. The agreement will improve market access for both sides, leading to lower prices and greater product diversity for consumers.

The Prime Minister will personally work to unlock opportunities for British businesses during the two-day visit, aiming to secure new investments and deals that directly benefit the British public. India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing economies currently ranked fourth and projected to become the third largest by 2028.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“We signed a major trade deal with India in July the best secured by any country but the story doesn’t stop there. It’s not just a piece of paper; it’s a launchpad for growth. With India set to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028, and trade about to become quicker and cheaper, the opportunities ahead are unparalleled.

I’ll be flying the flag for British business alongside 125 of our biggest household names in Mumbai this week because growth in India for them means more jobs and stability at home.”

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle added:

“We’ve shown there is no limit to our ambition to grow trade with India. In less than a year, we’ve gone from restarting talks to bringing 125 top business leaders to its commercial capital.

Our deal is the best any country has ever secured with India and places British businesses at the front of the queue for access to a huge and growing market. We are now helping companies prepare to take full advantage of the benefits once the deal takes effect delivering growth, jobs, and prosperity at home.”

Under the deal, India’s average tariff on UK products will fall from 15% to 3%. This means British companies from soft drink and cosmetics manufacturers to carmakers and medical device producers will find it easier to sell in India. Whisky producers will especially benefit, as tariffs will immediately drop from 150% to 75%, and then to 40% over the next decade, giving UK exporters a major edge in the Indian market.

The agreement particularly benefits SMEs through improved customs processes and digital trade commitments, making trade faster and more affordable. Bespoke support for small businesses, including dedicated contact points, will help them enter the Indian market. Several SMEs are traveling with the Prime Minister to explore expansion opportunities, potentially creating a new generation of exporters.

British Airways has also announced plans to introduce a third daily flight between Delhi and London Heathrow in 2026, subject to regulatory approval, as trade between the two countries increases.

British Airways Chairman and CEO Sean Doyle said:

“I am delighted to take part in this important trade mission. Our ties with India go back over 100 years, and today we have around 2,500 British Airways colleagues based there. We currently operate 56 direct services from five Indian cities each week.

The Free Trade Agreement with India will strengthen economic momentum between our two countries. British Airways sits at the centre of that growth, enabling greater trade and connectivity. We will continue to expand our network alongside rising economic activity. This is very good news for our business and both economies.”

Manchester Airport will also launch a new direct route to Delhi operated by IndiGo, adding to its Mumbai service and making it the only UK airport outside London with connections to both cities. The new route is expected to generate over £50 million in annual exports, £25 million in tourism income, and 450 new jobs, while boosting research collaboration and productivity.

Fourteen UK university Vice-Chancellors will join the delegation in response to the growing demand for higher education in India, which is projected to need 70 million places by 2035. The visit will also feature major UK cultural institutions such as the British Film Institute and the National Theatre, aiming to open new doors for creative partnerships, co-productions, and talent exchange across film, fashion, sport, and digital culture.

This visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the UK in July, during which the trade deal was signed and nearly £6 billion in new investment and export opportunities were confirmed. The momentum highlights the potential of a stronger UK-India trading relationship to boost growth and employment in both nations.

The two leaders will also meet on Thursday to discuss strengthening ties further through the Technology Security Initiative, originally signed last year. They plan to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence, telecommunications, and defence technology creating new investment opportunities while enhancing national security.

India’s technology sector is rapidly expanding and is expected to reach a value of £1 trillion by 2030, making it one of the most significant technology players in the global economy.