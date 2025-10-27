Indian Woman Raped In UK, Police Say White Man Committed Racially Aggravated Attack, Victim Likely Punjabi

A month after the rape of a British Sikh woman, authorities in the UK have identified another racially aggravated attack, this time involving a 20-year-old woman believed to be of Indian origin, in northern England. West Midlands Police have issued an urgent appeal to locate a white male suspect believed to have committed the racially aggravated rape in Walsall.

Police were called to the Park Hall area of Walsall on Saturday evening following concerns for the welfare of a woman found in distress in the street. Upon investigation, the incident was confirmed as a racially aggravated attack.

West Midlands Police Reveals Details of The Attacker

As part of the public appeal, police released CCTV footage of the suspect. The attacker has been described as a white male in his 30s with short hair, wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

“This was an absolutely appalling attack on a young woman, and we are doing absolutely everything we can to arrest the person responsible,” said Detective Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, who is leading the investigation.

Also Read: 5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed As Deadly Afghan Border Clashes Ignite ‘Open War’ Fears, Threatening Peace Talks

He added, “We have teams of officers recovering evidence and building a profile of the attacker so that he can be brought into custody as soon as possible. While we are following multiple lines of enquiry right now, it’s vital that we hear from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area at the time.”

DS Tyrer also urged residents with dashcams or CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas to review their footage and share any relevant information.

“It may be that you were driving through the area and have dashcam footage, or you have CCTV that we have not yet recovered. Your information could be the vital breakthrough that we need,” he said.

Victim Likely of Punjabi Origin

Although authorities have not disclosed the victim’s identity to protect her privacy, reports from local community organizations suggest that the woman is Punjabi.

The Sikh Federation UK, citing local sources, stated, “The young woman who was subject to a racially aggravated rape in Walsall is a Punjabi woman. The attacker apparently broke down the door of the house where she was living… West Midlands Police have now had two racially aggravated rapes of young women in their 20s in the last two months and urgently need to find those responsible.”

Despite the similarities to the September attack, police have not linked this incident to any other offences, DS Tyrer confirmed.

Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill Reacts

Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill, representing Birmingham Edgbaston, expressed her shock over the incident.

“Deeply shocked and saddened that we are hearing of yet another racially aggravated rape, this time in Walsall. West Midlands police have reported a rape and assault of a young woman in her 20s in the Park Hall area, described as racially aggravated,” she said.

Deeply shocked and saddened that we are hearing of yet another racially aggravated rape this time in Walsall. West Midlands Police have reported a rape and assault of a young woman in her 20s in the Park Hall area, described as racially aggravated. https://t.co/4ynPRGYc2c — Preet Kaur Gill MP (@PreetKGillMP) October 26, 2025





“The repeated pattern of violence against women in our region, compounded by hate and racial overtones, is deeply disturbing,” she added.

Also Read: South China Sea Massive Scare: US Navy Helicopter & Fighter Jet Crash During Ahead Of Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting, What We Know So Far