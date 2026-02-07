War Ending By June? Zelensky Says US Sets Deadline For Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal- Here’s What To Expect

The United States has set a June deadline for Ukraine and Russia to reach a peace agreement to end the nearly four-year-long war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed while speaking to reporters.

According to Zelensky, Washington wants the conflict wrapped up by the beginning of summer and has communicated a clear timeline to both sides.

Zelensky said that if the deadline is not met, the Trump administration is likely to exert pressure on both Kyiv and Moscow to push negotiations forward.

US Push for Peace by Summer

“The Americans are proposing the parties end the war by the beginning of this summer and will probably put pressure on the parties precisely according to this schedule,” Zelensky said. He added that the US wants “a clear schedule of all events” and is determined to work toward ending the war by June.

The comments, made on Friday and embargoed until Saturday, indicate a more assertive American diplomatic push after months of stalled negotiations.

Next Round of Talks Likely in Miami

Zelensky also disclosed that the US has proposed hosting the next round of trilateral talks on American soil for the first time. The meeting is likely to be held in Miami next week, and Ukraine has already confirmed its participation.

This follows earlier US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi that failed to produce any breakthrough as both sides stuck to rigid positions.

Sticking Points: Donbas and Territorial Control

One of the biggest hurdles remains Russia’s demand that Ukraine withdraw from the Donbas region, where intense fighting continues. Kyiv has repeatedly rejected this condition, calling it unacceptable.

The lack of movement on territorial concessions remains a key reason why previous negotiations have stalled.

Fresh Attacks Underscore Fragile Situation

Even as diplomatic efforts intensify, the war on the ground shows no signs of easing. Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Saturday, forcing emergency power cuts across the country.

Ukraine’s energy minister Denys Shmyhal said the attack targeted electricity production and distribution facilities, describing it as another “massive attack” on critical infrastructure.

Tensions Rise After Moscow Shooting

Adding to tensions, Russia accused Ukraine of being behind the shooting of Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev outside a residential building in Moscow. The Kremlin made the claim without providing evidence, and Ukraine has not commented on the allegation. The general is currently hospitalised after being shot multiple times.

What to Expect Before June

Despite the June target, reports suggest the US is aiming to push for a framework agreement as early as March. However, with both sides holding firm on key territorial issues and fresh hostilities continuing, achieving a comprehensive peace deal within the timeline remains uncertain.

The coming weeks, especially the proposed Miami talks, could prove crucial in determining whether the US-led diplomatic push can finally bring the prolonged conflict closer to an end.

