Was Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Khamenei, Treated For Impotency? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Claims

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date
LIVE TV
Home > World > Was Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Khamenei, Treated For Impotency? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Claims

Was Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Khamenei, Treated For Impotency? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Claims

Speculation has resurfaced online about Iran’s leadership succession following reports that Mojtaba Khamenei could emerge as the next Supreme Leader.

Photos: X.
Photos: X.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 5, 2026 10:12:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Was Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Khamenei, Treated For Impotency? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Claims

Latest US-Israeli attacks have already seen revived unsubstantiated allegations over the personal life of Mojtaba Khamenei as the eventual successor to the vacant Iranian Supreme Leader position that has been marked by the passing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in recent times.

Was Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Khamenei, Treated For Impotency? 

The accusations are based on diplomatic cables published by WikiLeaks, and refer to a top secret briefing of the US State Department to its London embassy, dated 2008. According to these documents, Mojtaba was taking medical appointments in the United Kingdom on the pretext of treating fertility related complications and that his family pressured him to give birth to heirs. Reports have been spread in the social media and have created renewed attention to decades old revelations.

Based on the WikiLeaks cables, Mojtaba visited hospitals in London, as many as three, two of them, the Wellington and Cromwell Hospitals, and one two month stay was recorded. According to the document his wife became pregnant after this last visit and later delivered a son Ali. The cable also reports that Mojtaba got married to Zahra Haddad Adel in 2004 after what it termed as previous temporary marriages and the treatment was later successful. Nonetheless, there is no external medical support for these allegations, and even governmental officials of Iran and Mojtaba Khamenei personally have not made any statements regarding the information presented in the documents that were leaked.

You Might Be Interested In

 Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Khamenei

The new interest in such cables is accompanied by Iran being ready to appoint a new cleric by using the Assembly of Experts, the influential cleric institution that appoints the next Supreme Leader. The state media of Iran reported that one of the top clerics, Ahmad Khatami, said that the body would want to vote as soon as possible. Other possible rivals are said to be Alireza Arafi, Mohsen Araki and Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the founder of the Islamic Republic. Analysts observe that the re emerging nature of personal allegations highlights how delicate the politics of succession in Iran are now, with leaked intelligence secrets and online conjecture now defining the international discourse on who will take over from President Ahmadinejad in Iran.

Also Read: ‘We Will Stand By Our Allies, Cannot Categorically Rule Out Participation’: Canada PM Mark Carney Makes Big Statement Amid US-Israel-Iran War

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 10:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ayatollah ali khameneiAyatollah Ali Khamenei SonIran US Warmojtaba khameneiMojtaba Khamenei Treated For ImpotencyMojtaba Khamenei viral claimsUS Iran warwho is mojtaba khamenei

RELATED News

‘We Will Stand By Our Allies, Cannot Categorically Rule Out Participation’: Canada PM Mark Carney Makes Big Statement Amid US-Israel-Iran War

Gaming vs Reality: Viral Clip Shows Call Of Duty Footage Used In White House Briefing On Iran War Destruction — Watch Video

Tanker Struck Off Kuwait Coast, ‘Large Explosion’ Reported By UK Maritime Monitor Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

Nepal Election 2026: Nation Votes Today After Gen Z-Led Protests Toppled KP Sharma Oli Govt- Who Are The Key Contenders And When Will Results Be Out?

US‑Iran‑Israel Conflict Heats Up: Trump Says “We’re Doing Very Well”, Rates War Effort ‘15/10’ As Strikes Intensify

LATEST NEWS

EPL Round-Up: Arsenal Go Clear, Manchester City Stumble, Chelsea Leapfrog Liverpool in UCL Race

Subedaar Review: Anil Kapoor vs Aditya Rawal in Suresh Triveni’s Gritty Sand Mafia Drama Packed With Big Ideas But Struggles to Deliver Impact

Was Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Khamenei, Treated For Impotency? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Claims

IND vs ENG: “He’s Got an Ego” – Stuart Broad Fires Warning to England About Hardik Pandya’s Aura Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

‘Fabricated And Baseless’: Ministry Of External Affairs Debunks Viral Claim That US Used Indian Ports To Launch Strikes On Iran- Here’s The Truth

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open Higher, Dalal Street Shows Optimism Amid US-Iran Tensions

When Will Jana Nayagan Release? TVK Chief Vijay Finally Responds After Long Silence, Drops Big Hint That Every Thalapathy Fan Should Know

Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Sundram Fasteners, Hindustan Unilever, Gujarat Gas, Omnitech Engineering, Cyient, GE Shipping, DLF, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas In Focus On 5 March

Nagpur Shock: 4-Year-Old Boy Badly Burned After Grandmother Throws Boiling Water For Spraying Colour On Holi, Child Suffers 45% Burns | Watch

What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex And Nifty Eye Relief Rally Amid Global Gains and Geopolitical Tension; Here’s What Investors Should Expect

Was Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Khamenei, Treated For Impotency? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Was Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Khamenei, Treated For Impotency? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Was Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Khamenei, Treated For Impotency? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Claims
Was Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Khamenei, Treated For Impotency? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Claims
Was Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Khamenei, Treated For Impotency? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Claims
Was Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Khamenei, Treated For Impotency? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Claims

QUICK LINKS