Latest US-Israeli attacks have already seen revived unsubstantiated allegations over the personal life of Mojtaba Khamenei as the eventual successor to the vacant Iranian Supreme Leader position that has been marked by the passing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in recent times.

Was Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Khamenei, Treated For Impotency?

The accusations are based on diplomatic cables published by WikiLeaks, and refer to a top secret briefing of the US State Department to its London embassy, dated 2008. According to these documents, Mojtaba was taking medical appointments in the United Kingdom on the pretext of treating fertility related complications and that his family pressured him to give birth to heirs. Reports have been spread in the social media and have created renewed attention to decades old revelations.

Based on the WikiLeaks cables, Mojtaba visited hospitals in London, as many as three, two of them, the Wellington and Cromwell Hospitals, and one two month stay was recorded. According to the document his wife became pregnant after this last visit and later delivered a son Ali. The cable also reports that Mojtaba got married to Zahra Haddad Adel in 2004 after what it termed as previous temporary marriages and the treatment was later successful. Nonetheless, there is no external medical support for these allegations, and even governmental officials of Iran and Mojtaba Khamenei personally have not made any statements regarding the information presented in the documents that were leaked.

Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Khamenei

The new interest in such cables is accompanied by Iran being ready to appoint a new cleric by using the Assembly of Experts, the influential cleric institution that appoints the next Supreme Leader. The state media of Iran reported that one of the top clerics, Ahmad Khatami, said that the body would want to vote as soon as possible. Other possible rivals are said to be Alireza Arafi, Mohsen Araki and Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the founder of the Islamic Republic. Analysts observe that the re emerging nature of personal allegations highlights how delicate the politics of succession in Iran are now, with leaked intelligence secrets and online conjecture now defining the international discourse on who will take over from President Ahmadinejad in Iran.

