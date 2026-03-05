‘We Will Stand By Our Allies, Cannot Categorically Rule Out Participation’: Canada PM Mark Carney Makes Big Statement Amid US-Israel-Iran War

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has stated that Canada could not categorically dismiss its involvement in the current conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran at the same time he has expressed concern regarding the legality of the first attacks. The statements are made by Carney who previously recommended that the United States-Israeli war, which provoked the recent stage of the conflict, were not consistent with the international law. Although he stressed that Canada is not directly engaged in the military action, he also made it clear that the state of the situation in the Middle East is unstable and may grow into a larger conflict on a regional scale.

Canada PM Mark Carney Makes Big Statement Amid US-Israel-Iran War

To justify the stand of Ottawa, Carney termed Iran as the main cause of instability and terror in the Middle East and harshly condemned its human rights practices. He added that the position of Canada will not change its stand on the actions of Tehran especially on its nuclear ambitions. Carney asserted that Iran should never be permitted to acquire and develop nuclear weapons and that Canada and its international counterparts have called on Iran severally to drop its nuclear programme. He has cited conferences that were conducted at the recent G7 Summit in Kananaskis and has indicated that it was this that led to the reimbursement of United Nations sanctions last September, as part of the effort to pressure Tehran into meeting international agreements.

Canada PM Mark Carney On Iran

De escalation is also emphasized by Carney, who gave a combined message along with the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese through a press brief in Canberra. Both leaders spoke of restraint and the perils of wider war and renewed their commitment to the need not to allow Iran to build its nuclear potential. In spite of the fact that Carney stressed that Canada is not currently participating in the US military operations, he admitted that situations might change. In answering questions of reporters, he told them, Never say never. We will have our allies as we are urging Canada to remain in tandem with its partners even as they request diplomacy and less hostilities in the region.

Also Read: Gaming vs Reality: Viral Clip Shows Call Of Duty Footage Used In White House Briefing On Iran War Destruction — Watch Video