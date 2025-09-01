LIVE TV
Home > World > SCO Summit 2025: Was Shehbaz Sharif Ignored By PM Modi And Putin? Video Of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Looking On Goes Viral

SCO Summit 2025: A viral moment from the SCO Summit in Tianjin shows Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif standing aside as India’s Narendra Modi and Russia’s Vladimir Putin walk past, later sharing a warm hug. With Xi Jinping hosting, the summit marked the SCO’s largest gathering yet, tackling peace and development goals.

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif looks on as PM Modi, Russian President Putin walks past him at the SCO summit (Pic Credit: X)
Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif looks on as PM Modi, Russian President Putin walks past him at the SCO summit (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 1, 2025 09:53:00 IST

A shot of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif just kind of standing there, watching as India’s Narendra Modi and Russia’s Vladimir Putin strolled right past him at the SCO Summit is going viral. 

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Gets Ignored

This all played out on the sidelines, with leaders gathering for the usual ceremonial stuff. Modi, Putin, and China’s Xi Jinping were spotted at one point, chatting and even posing for photos like old friends. Not long after, Modi and Putin went in for a warm hug. 

The summit itself kicked off Sunday night, with Xi throwing a huge banquet for the visiting dignitaries, Modi and Putin among them.

This year’s gathering was massive, the biggest yet for the 10-member SCO. With China holding the presidency, they extended invitations to 20 foreign leaders and heads of 10 international organisations, including the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

During the banquet, Xi made it clear: the SCO has some serious responsibilities now, especially when it comes to keeping the peace in the region and helping countries develop in this unpredictable world. 

He sounded pretty confident that, with everyone working together, this summit would be a win and the SCO would step up as a force for unity and cooperation. 

About the SCO Summit

The SCO Summit started back in 2001 in Shanghai with just six members. Now it’s a 26-nation network: 10 full members, two observers, and 14 dialogue partners across Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Heavy hitters like China, Russia, and India are in the mix, meaning the group represents nearly half the world’s population and a quarter of the global economy. 

This Tianjin summit was the biggest ever for the SCO. Member states were set to sign off on some key documents, including a development strategy for the next decade. 

ALSO READ: PM Modi In SCO Summit: Invites Xi Jinping To BRICS 2026 In India

