PM Modi In SCO Summit: Invites Xi Jinping To BRICS 2026 In India

PM Modi In SCO Summit: Invites Xi Jinping To BRICS 2026 In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to the 2026 BRICS Summit in India during their meeting at the SCO Summit in China. Both leaders discussed border issues, regional cooperation, and reaffirmed that India and China are development partners, not rivals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited Chinese President Xi Jinping Pic Credit: X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited Chinese President Xi Jinping Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 1, 2025 00:21:11 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the BRICS Summit that India will host in 2026. PM Modi reached China on Saturday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, marking his first visit to the country in seven years. On Sunday, he met Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 25th Heads of State meeting of the SCO. 

Xi Jinping Thanks India for BRICS Invitation

Chinese President Xi Jinping thanked Prime Minister Modi for extending the invitation to the 2026 BRICS Summit. Xi assured China’s support to India’s presidency of the grouping, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During the meeting, Xi underlined the importance of cooperation between the two countries and stressed that both nations, as neighbours, must maintain strong ties. Both sides agreed that India and China should focus on shared interests while addressing issues at regional and global platforms.

PM Modi Focuses On Mutual Cooperation 

In his opening remarks during the delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Modi said the welfare of crores of people in both countries depends on mutual cooperation. He stressed that India and China must build stronger economic and diplomatic ties.

Xi Jinping responded by saying that it is vital for the elephant and the dragon to walk together in harmony.

Both leaders highlighted that India and China should act as partners in development and ensure that their bilateral differences do not escalate into disputes.

India and China Reaffirm Development Partnership

The Ministry of External Affairs said in its statement that PM Modi and Xi Jinping reaffirmed that India and China are development partners and not rivals.

PM Modi noted that both nations follow strategic autonomy and their relations should not be seen through the lens of any third country. 

The two leaders also emphasized the need to expand common ground on global challenges, including terrorism and fair trade. Xi Jinping said at the meeting that India and China must remain good neighbours and work closely to address regional and global issues together.

PM Modi In SCO Summit: Invites Xi Jinping To BRICS 2026 In India

