Social media has come up with videos of an explosion at the RAF Akrotiri Base in Cyprus, although no one has confirmed what happened. It has been reported that a security threat was declared in the British bases on the island which triggered the personnel to take precautions. Employees were advised to remain indoors, keep off the windows and seek shelter in solid furniture until further notices are received. It is also uncertain whether the event can be directly associated with the continuous strikes in the Middle East by Iran.

Was The Cyprus Blast Near UK’s RAF Akrotiri Base Caused By Iranian Drones? ‘Security Threat’ Declared: Reports

This is happening amidst the increased tensions following the numerous attacks by Iran in the region which have been reportedly in response to the US-Israeli attacks. Interception by Israel is a regular occurrence as Iran continues to launch missiles and this has contributed to the well being of the region. The escalation resulted in the reported injury of seven people in Jerusalem but US President Donald Trump urged Iran to lay down their arms and be peacefully on the ground with the Revolutionary Guard, a sign of increasing international panic. British Defence Secretary John Healey made it official that two ballistic missiles had been launched towards Cyprus though probably directed at the island. He observed that UK warplanes were busy participating in the defensive operations base at Akrotiri and a base at Qatar. Healey pointed out that even though Cyprus may not have been targeted, the incidents bring to focus the actual and increasing threat to the British personnel and civilians in the area.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides announced that he spoke to the Prime Minister Keir Starmer that Cyprus was not the target. Christodoulides further said that the government is keeping in close contact and observing progress closely. According to Healey, the situation is a really serious and worsening one, saying that in addition to US forces, the UK has also increased its defensive measures, such as intercepting threatening drones and protecting bases, staff, and allied forces.

