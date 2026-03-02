On Sunday (local time), Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that London is not participating in offensive operations against Iran, but that the UK will allow the US to use British bases for a ‘specific and limited defensive purpose’ to address Iranian missile threats.

UK PM Keir Starmer Allows US To Use British Bases For Defensive Strikes Against Iran, Describes The Situation As ‘Clearly Dangerous’

This follows the United States and Israel’s coordinated missile strike on Iran on February 28 under the name Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury. “Yesterday, I spoke to you about the situation in the Gulf and explained that the United Kingdom was not involved in the strikes on Iran,” Starmer said in a video message posted on X discussing the rising tensions in the region. That still holds true. He did, however, accuse Iran of escalating the situation throughout the previous two days. Iran has been attacking non-attacking nations throughout the area for the past two days. They’ve targeted hotels and airports where British nationals are lodging,” he stated. Starmer described the situation as “clearly a dangerous” one, pointing out that there are “at least 200,000 British citizens in the region, residents, families on holiday, and those in transit.” He requested that they “please register their presence and follow Foreign Office travel advice,” stating, “I know this is a deeply worrying time and we will continue to do all we can to support you.”

Starmer said British armed forces stationed in the region were also at risk. “Our armed forces, who are located across the region, are also being put at risk by Iran’s actions. Yesterday, Iran hit a military base in Bahrain, narrowly missing British personnel,” he said. Warning that leadership changes in Tehran would not alter the threat, he said, “The death of the Supreme Leader will not stop Iran from launching these strikes. Their approach is becoming even more reckless and more dangerous to civilians.” Reiterating the UK’s position, Starmer said, “Our decision that the UK would not be involved with the strikes on Iran was deliberate. Not least because we believe that the best way forward for the region and for the world is a negotiated settlement. One in which Iran agrees to give up any aspirations to develop a nuclear weapon.”

He added that despite Britain’s non-involvement in offensive strikes, “Iran is striking British interests nonetheless and putting British people at huge risk, along with our allies across the region.” “Our partners in the Gulf have asked us to do more to defend them. And it is my duty to protect British lives,” Starmer said.

What Did UK PM Keir Starmer Say About Iran?

He revealed that British jets were already engaged in defensive operations. “We have British jets in the air as part of coordinated defensive operations in the Gulf, which have already successfully intercepted Iranian strikes,” he said. However, he stressed that “the only way to stop the threat is to destroy the missiles at source, in their storage depots or the launchers which are used to fire the missiles.”

“The United States has requested permission to use British bases for that specific and limited defensive purpose. We have taken the decision to accept this request, to prevent Iran firing missiles across the region, killing innocent civilians, putting British lives at risk, and hitting countries that have not been involved,” he said. Starmer said the decision was based on “the collective self-defence of long-standing friends and allies and protecting British lives,” adding that it was “in accordance with international law” and that the government would publish “a summary of our legal advice.” “I want to be very clear. We all remember the mistakes of Iraq and we have learned those lessons. We were not involved in the initial strikes on Iran and we will not join offensive action now,” he asserted.

However, Iran is using a scorched-earth approach. Therefore, we are assisting our allies and the people in the area in defending themselves collectively. Because it is our obligation to the British people. It is the most effective method to get rid of the immediate danger and stop things from getting worse. “This is the British government defending British lives and interests,” Starmer continued. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, was killed in the US-Israel strikes on February 28 together with his daughter, granddaughter, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law, according to confirmation from Iranian official media and US President Donald Trump.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Is World’s Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa Open or Closed For Visitors Following Iranian Missile Strikes On Dubai? Travel Advisory Issued, Check Guidelines Here