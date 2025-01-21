Was Vivek Ramaswamy Ousted From DOGE By Elon Musk After H-1B Remarks?

Vivek Ramaswamy, the entrepreneur and political figure known for his 2024 presidential bid, has stepped down from his leadership role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His resignation comes shortly after President Donald Trump’s second-term inauguration and is tied to Ramaswamy’s decision to pursue the Ohio governorship in 2026. As Ohio’s current Governor, Mike DeWine, is restricted by term limits, Ramaswamy is aiming to reinvigorate his political career within the state.

Ramaswamy’s departure from DOGE was not a quiet one. The move came after his controversial remarks on X (formerly Twitter), where he criticized American culture and its hiring practices, particularly regarding the H-1B visa program. Ramaswamy’s comments, which echoed the views of both Elon Musk and Donald Trump, argued that American companies prioritized foreign-born engineers over native-born Americans, fostering a culture that venerated mediocrity over excellence. He expanded his critique to include American films and TV shows, claiming that society often celebrated popularity over intellectual achievement, a stance that alienated some within Trump’s political circles.

A Republican strategist close to Trump’s advisers shared their thoughts with Politico, revealing that the tensions surrounding Ramaswamy’s comments had hastened his exit from DOGE. “Everyone wants him out of Mar-a-Lago, out of DC,” the source explained. Ramaswamy’s vocal critique, particularly regarding American cultural values, seemed to further separate him from Trump’s inner circle.

Despite the growing tensions, Ramaswamy made it clear that his commitment to Trump’s broader political agenda remained intact. In a statement posted on X, he expressed his pride in helping establish DOGE and emphasized that he would continue supporting Trump’s vision to “Make America Great Again.” He further indicated that his decision to resign from DOGE was driven by his upcoming political plans in Ohio. “I intend to run for elected office soon,” Ramaswamy said, hinting at his future ambitions.

With Ramaswamy’s resignation, Elon Musk now has full control of the Department of Government Efficiency. This shift in leadership follows increasing tensions between Musk and Ramaswamy, particularly regarding their divergent visions for the department. Ramaswamy, despite his early involvement in DOGE’s creation, had reportedly done little work since early December. His departure paves the way for Musk to continue his mission of streamlining government functions, which includes efforts to reduce federal spending by up to $2 trillion.

Musk, who had made no secret of his desire to lead DOGE in a more direct manner, now faces the challenging task of continuing the department’s mission amid legal scrutiny and internal conflicts. DOGE’s goals of modernizing federal technology and reducing government inefficiencies have attracted attention, but not all of it has been positive. Critics, including various watchdog groups, have raised concerns about the transparency and structure of DOGE. One lawsuit filed by the National Security Counselors argues that DOGE violates federal advisory committee rules, and these legal challenges are expected to play a significant role in the program’s future.

Ramaswamy’s resignation from DOGE marks a significant shift in his political trajectory. After withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race following a poor showing in the Iowa caucuses, Ramaswamy has turned his attention back to Ohio. With DeWine’s tenure nearing its end due to term limits, Ramaswamy sees an opportunity to make a political comeback in the state.

The Ohio gubernatorial race in 2026 presents a key moment for Ramaswamy, as he seeks to leverage his national profile and business acumen to secure the governorship. His departure from DOGE not only highlights his future political ambitions but also underscores the delicate balance he must strike between business interests, political loyalty, and public perception.

As Ramaswamy sets his sights on Ohio, the Department of Government Efficiency remains mired in legal challenges and ethical concerns. Elon Musk’s leadership will now be crucial in determining whether DOGE can achieve its ambitious goals or if its internal and external struggles will ultimately hinder its progress.

In the end, Ramaswamy’s resignation marks a critical juncture in both his career and the future of DOGE. As he navigates the rocky terrain of Ohio politics, the road ahead for the department and its mission to overhaul government efficiency will be shaped by the complex interplay of politics, business, and law.

