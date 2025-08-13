Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser Denounces Donald Trump’s Police Takeover

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to send the National Guard to the capital, calling it “unsettling and unprecedented.” She said she is working to reassert city control over its police department despite the order.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Bowser stressed that the structure of the police department had not changed. She rejected Trump’s claim that the federal government had taken over.

Bowser Rejects Trump’s Claims That Crime Increased in Washington

Trump justified his move by saying the city “has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged out maniacs and homeless people.” He said police officers were now “allowed to do whatever the hell they want.”

Bowser defended the department, noting crime had dropped since a spike in 2023. She called Trump’s justification a “so-called emergency” and said while the order was troubling, it was not surprising given his past rhetoric.

She reassured residents that the city would continue to function normally and work with federal authorities. Bowser said she would cooperate with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Terry Cole, the federal commissioner Trump appointed to oversee the police, but stressed that D.C. officers still report to her.

Bowser Says Organizational Hierarchy Still Intact

“Nothing about our organizational chart has changed,” she said. “The chief of police reports to the deputy mayor, who reports to the mayor. The federal appointees report to Attorney General Bondi.”

Under the rarely used District of Columbia Home Rule Act, the president can take control of the police for up to 30 days if he notifies certain congressional leaders. Congress also has broad oversight over the city government.

Bowser said the law forces her to follow federal orders but argued that granting D.C. statehood would prevent such actions. She pointed out that Congress previously had a chance to give the city control over its National Guard but did not act.

“If people are concerned about the president moving the National Guard into our city, the time to address it was when Congress had a bill that could have given control of the D.C. National Guard to D.C.,” she said.

Also Read: Donald Trump Takes Unprecedented Federal Control of Washington DC – What the Law Actually Allows