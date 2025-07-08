Watch: Donald Trump Lashes Out At A Reporter Over Epstein Questions As Pam Bondi Addresses New File Revelations

Donald Trump snapped at a repeorter who brought up Jeffrey Epstein again. “Seriously? Epstein? You’re still on about that creep?”

Trump shot back at a reporter who’d cornered Pam Bondi about fresh Epstein files. He added, “It’s been years! You people just can’t quit this guy, huh? Unbelievable. Out of everything going on—Texas, everything—we’re still talking about Epstein? What a waste. Feels wrong, honestly.”

President Trump snaps at reporter who asks him Epstein question. Trump is massively misreading his base on this. pic.twitter.com/yIsUa9wxw0 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) July 8, 2025

Trump Snaps at Reporter Over Epstein Questions

Then Bondi jumped in, probably wishing she was anywhere else. She’d just dumped a pile of new Epstein docs—night-of footage, all that jazz. She tried to clear up the whole “client list” mess that keeps blowing up online.

“Back in February, Fox asked me about the client list. I said, ‘It’s on my desk.’ That’s just the Epstein file, with the JFK and MLK files. It’s not, like, a literal list of VIPs I’m hiding under my coffee mug.” Yeah, sure, Pam.

Epstein Videos Revealed as ‘Tens of Thousands of Child Porn Files,’ Says Bondi

But then—oh boy—it got darker. Bondi just laid it out: “All those videos? Tens of thousands of them? Pure child porn. That’s what Epstein downloaded. Disgusting. And, no, those aren’t ever seeing daylight.” Not that anyone sane wanted them to.

Some reporter tossed Bondi a question about the old rumor that Epstein was some kind of spy or intelligence asset. Bondi shrugged, basically said, “I got nothing on that. Ask me later, maybe.”

Bondi Faces Heat for Handling of Newly Released Epstein Documents

And then there’s the infamous missing minute from the jail security footage—prime conspiracy fuel. Bondi tried to put out the fire: “There’s a minute gone, yeah. But apparently, the prison resets the tapes every night. It’s ancient tech from ‘99. Same minute missing, every night, every tape. Nothing special.” She said they’re hunting for that tape to prove it, but honestly, who’s buying that story at this point?

