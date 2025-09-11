LIVE TV
Home > World > "We must all pray": Trump after conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah University event

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 11, 2025 03:11:03 IST

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump urged Americans to pray for Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was shot on Wednesday (local time) at an event at Utah Valley University.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump wrote, “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

Kirk, the head of Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck while speaking at the university. Videos from the scene showed chaos as attendees fled after the gunfire. Officials confirmed that Kirk was the only person injured in the incident.

US Vice President JD Vance also prayed for his recovery. In a post on X, he wrote, “Dear God, protect Charlie in his darkest hour.” He also posted a picture with Kirk.

Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, also condemned the apparent shooting of Charlie Kirk as a “sick and despicable attack” in a post on social media.

According to a Utah Valley University spokesperson, Kirk was approximately 20 minutes into his presentation when gunshots were heard from a nearby building.

The university informed students that “a single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker,” and a suspect has been taken into custody.

A spokesperson confirmed that Kirk was the only person shot during the event. Video footage from the scene showed students fleeing after hearing gunshots.

In one clip, Kirk appeared to fall back as blood came from his neck. He was sitting under a tent with the slogan “The American Comeback” when the incident happened, as per The New York Times. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

