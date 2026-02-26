LIVE TV
iran nuclear weapons sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh Champai Soren
Home > World > 'We See Evidence': US Vice President JD Vance Says Iran Is Rebuilding Nuclear Weapons, Warns Not To Mistake Diplomacy For Weakness Ahead Of Geneva Talks

'We See Evidence': US Vice President JD Vance Says Iran Is Rebuilding Nuclear Weapons, Warns Not To Mistake Diplomacy For Weakness Ahead Of Geneva Talks

US diplomats will meet with the Iranian officials on February 26 to see whether they can come to a diplomatic deal, all the time that a large US military force is present in the area.

(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 26, 2026 05:33:18 IST

‘We See Evidence’: US Vice President JD Vance Says Iran Is Rebuilding Nuclear Weapons, Warns Not To Mistake Diplomacy For Weakness Ahead Of Geneva Talks

The United States has noted that it has evidence that Iran is trying to reestablish its nuclear program after the US led attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, vice president JD Vance announced on February 25. US President Donald Trump has already indicated numerous times that the June strikes killed the nuclear infrastructure of Iran and threatened that Tehran will not be permitted to renew its weapons program. 

What Did JD Vance Say?

It is very straightforward according to Vance, saying that Iran cannot possess a nuclear weapon, only a day before the high stake negotiations between the US and the Iranian delegation at Geneva. US diplomats Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with the Iranian officials on February 26 to see whether they can come to a diplomatic deal, all the time that a large US military force is present in the area.



Iran’s Response ‘Big Lies’

Iran responded to the warnings by Trump and termed his words as big lies as it asserted that negotiations would still attain success through decent diplomacy. Stiff threats have also been issued by the Iranian government that any military action by the US would render all American bases in the Middle East a legitimate military target placing tens of thousands of service members at risk. The governments of the regions fear that any escalation may spark a wider conflict, particularly since the conflict that currently exists between Israel and Hamas has already increased the tension.

Also Read: Cuban Coast Guard Fires On US Registered Speedboat Near Villa Clara, Four Passengers Dead In Maritime Clash

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 5:33 AM IST
‘We See Evidence’: US Vice President JD Vance Says Iran Is Rebuilding Nuclear Weapons, Warns Not To Mistake Diplomacy For Weakness Ahead Of Geneva Talks

