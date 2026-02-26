Cuban Coast Guard Fires On US Registered Speedboat Near Villa Clara, Four Passengers Dead In Maritime Clash

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren
LIVE TV
Home > World > Cuban Coast Guard Fires On US Registered Speedboat Near Villa Clara, Four Passengers Dead In Maritime Clash

Cuban Coast Guard Fires On US Registered Speedboat Near Villa Clara, Four Passengers Dead In Maritime Clash

As an official statement indicated, the speedboat registered in Florida with a number FL7726SH was observed in the El Pino channel in Cayo Falcones, Villa Clara province.

AI Generated Image
AI Generated Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 26, 2026 01:53:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cuban Coast Guard Fires On US Registered Speedboat Near Villa Clara, Four Passengers Dead In Maritime Clash

Cuba has affirmed that its border forces shot dead four men after an encounter with a US-registered speedboat that intruded into Cuban territorial waters off the north coast of the country early in the morning of Tuesday. The Interior Ministry claimed that the event happened after the officers tried to search the vessel and were fired. One Cuban patrol leader was wounded and security agencies retaliated. Those on the speed boat were described by the authorities as agitators, but they were not identified or their nationalities have not been given.

Cuban Coast Guard Fires On US Registered Speedboat Near Villa Clara, Four Passengers Dead In Maritime Clash

As an official statement indicated, the speedboat registered in Florida with a number FL7726SH was observed in the El Pino channel in Cayo Falcones, Villa Clara province. A five member Border Guard patrol unit drove to stop the vessel when it came within approximately one nautical mile of the Cuban coastline. With the Cuban officers in close pursuit, people in the boat opened fire allegedly. Cuban forces replied and killed four passengers and 6 others were injured. The ministry said that the wounded were evacuated and received medical treatment.

What Was The Reason For The Clash?

The Cuban officials have not given the reason why the vessel was in their waters or whether it had something to do with smuggling or illicit migration, which is a common activity in the area. There are also ongoing investigations to establish the entire contexts of the clash. Havana reaffirmed its determination to safeguard national sovereignty and claimed that safeguarding of territorial waters continues to be one of its fundamental concerns. The US officials did not react to the incident immediately or the registration of the vessel. The Cuban Strait has been a breeding ground of perilous crossings and speedboats have been commonly used to migrate and traffic humans and drugs across the waters on some successful occasions, and on other perilous situations, have led to arrests and deadly resultant clashes at sea.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 1:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cuban Coast GuardCuban Coast Guard Fires On US Registered SpeedboatCuban Coast Guard newsCuban Coast Guard US speedboathome-hero-pos-2latest world newsworld news latest

RELATED News

Amid Tensions With Afghanistan, Baloch Separatists Strike Pakistani Security Forces In Balochistan, Killing Four Troops

Who Was Robert Cosby Jr? Son Of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Mary Cosby Who Died At 23 — What We Know About His Cause of Death

Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

LATEST NEWS

Cuban Coast Guard Fires On US Registered Speedboat Near Villa Clara, Four Passengers Dead In Maritime Clash

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: Truth Behind Leaked Private Video Of Pakistani TikToker That Has Shocked The Internet

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

T20 World Cup 2026: Can Pakistan Qualify For Semi-Finals After New Zealand’s 61-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka? Scenarios Explained

Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

‘Born On The Same Day India Formally Recognised Israel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Israeli Parliament While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

Resident Evil Requiem Earns High Scores On PS5 And Switch 2, Receives Strong Reviews Ahead Of Launch

Cuban Coast Guard Fires On US Registered Speedboat Near Villa Clara, Four Passengers Dead In Maritime Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cuban Coast Guard Fires On US Registered Speedboat Near Villa Clara, Four Passengers Dead In Maritime Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cuban Coast Guard Fires On US Registered Speedboat Near Villa Clara, Four Passengers Dead In Maritime Clash
Cuban Coast Guard Fires On US Registered Speedboat Near Villa Clara, Four Passengers Dead In Maritime Clash
Cuban Coast Guard Fires On US Registered Speedboat Near Villa Clara, Four Passengers Dead In Maritime Clash
Cuban Coast Guard Fires On US Registered Speedboat Near Villa Clara, Four Passengers Dead In Maritime Clash

QUICK LINKS