Cuba has affirmed that its border forces shot dead four men after an encounter with a US-registered speedboat that intruded into Cuban territorial waters off the north coast of the country early in the morning of Tuesday. The Interior Ministry claimed that the event happened after the officers tried to search the vessel and were fired. One Cuban patrol leader was wounded and security agencies retaliated. Those on the speed boat were described by the authorities as agitators, but they were not identified or their nationalities have not been given.

Cuban Coast Guard Fires On US Registered Speedboat Near Villa Clara, Four Passengers Dead In Maritime Clash

As an official statement indicated, the speedboat registered in Florida with a number FL7726SH was observed in the El Pino channel in Cayo Falcones, Villa Clara province. A five member Border Guard patrol unit drove to stop the vessel when it came within approximately one nautical mile of the Cuban coastline. With the Cuban officers in close pursuit, people in the boat opened fire allegedly. Cuban forces replied and killed four passengers and 6 others were injured. The ministry said that the wounded were evacuated and received medical treatment.

What Was The Reason For The Clash?

The Cuban officials have not given the reason why the vessel was in their waters or whether it had something to do with smuggling or illicit migration, which is a common activity in the area. There are also ongoing investigations to establish the entire contexts of the clash. Havana reaffirmed its determination to safeguard national sovereignty and claimed that safeguarding of territorial waters continues to be one of its fundamental concerns. The US officials did not react to the incident immediately or the registration of the vessel. The Cuban Strait has been a breeding ground of perilous crossings and speedboats have been commonly used to migrate and traffic humans and drugs across the waters on some successful occasions, and on other perilous situations, have led to arrests and deadly resultant clashes at sea.

Also Read: Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment