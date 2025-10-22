LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘We Stopped A Nuclear Disaster’ Trump Credits Tariffs For Preventing India-Pakistan War, Calls Them ‘National Security Tool’

'We Stopped A Nuclear Disaster' Trump Credits Tariffs For Preventing India-Pakistan War, Calls Them 'National Security Tool'

US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of “settling eight wars,” saying tariffs helped prevent a “nuclear disaster” between India and Pakistan after the May escalation. India has dismissed his claims, stressing all issues are bilateral.

Donald Trump reiterated his claim of "settling eight wars," saying tariffs helped prevent a "nuclear disaster" between India and Pakistan. (Photo: ANI)
Donald Trump reiterated his claim of “settling eight wars,” saying tariffs helped prevent a “nuclear disaster” between India and Pakistan. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: October 22, 2025 03:44:38 IST

‘We Stopped A Nuclear Disaster’ Trump Credits Tariffs For Preventing India-Pakistan War, Calls Them ‘National Security Tool’

US President Donald Trump once again reiterated his claim of having “settled eight wars,” asserting that tariffs and trade negotiations played a key role in resolving five of them including the May escalation between India and Pakistan.

Speaking at a luncheon with Senate Republicans in the newly renovated White House Rose Garden on Tuesday, Trump described tariffs as a crucial matter of national security. He recounted how he used trade leverage to prevent what he called a potential “nuclear disaster” in South Asia.

“I mentioned eight wars nine were coming. Of the eight, five were purely about trade and tariffs. India and Pakistan were on the brink. Two nuclear powers, serious nuclear. Seven planes had been shot down. They were ready to go, and I called them up. I said, ‘If you go to war, we’re not doing a trade deal,’” Trump said.

He claimed that both countries questioned the relevance of trade in the context of a military standoff, to which he responded, “‘It has a lot. You are nuclear powers, and if you do it, we’re not doing a trade deal.’ 24 hours later, they called me. ‘We have decided not to do it.'” “We stopped the war. We stopped a potential disaster, a nuclear disaster, because of trade,” he asserted.

Trump’s comments on the India-Pakistan conflict refer to the escalation in May following India’s Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Continuing his strong defence of tariffs, Trump told the Republican lawmakers that tariffs are not only an economic tool but a strategic one. “Tariffs equal national security. Remember that. Tariffs equal national security,” he said, repeating the phrase for emphasis.

“They also equal wealth for our nation because we’ve taken in hundreds of billions of dollars in a friendly manner, given to us by nations that used to take it from us, and they use tariffs on us; we never use tariffs on them because we were foolish,” he added.

He further claimed that tariffs had made the US “a wealthy country”, enabling it to support defence and global security initiatives.”The tariffs have made us a wealthy country. They’ve given us tremendous defence; they’ve given us things we can do for other countries… Really, it’s national security; it’s national defence,” Trump stated.

US President had been repeating his claims of playing a key role in helping de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, based on the argument that trade and tariffs were instrumental for the US in preventing conflicts.

India has consistently refuted the claims made by Trump, reiterating its long-standing position that any issues with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, are to be resolved bilaterally between the two countries.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: JD Vance Voices ‘Great Optimism’ In Gaza Ceasefire During Israel Visit, Calls Truce ‘Durable’

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 3:43 AM IST
‘We Stopped A Nuclear Disaster’ Trump Credits Tariffs For Preventing India-Pakistan War, Calls Them ‘National Security Tool’

‘We Stopped A Nuclear Disaster’ Trump Credits Tariffs For Preventing India-Pakistan War, Calls Them ‘National Security Tool’

‘We Stopped A Nuclear Disaster’ Trump Credits Tariffs For Preventing India-Pakistan War, Calls Them ‘National Security Tool’
‘We Stopped A Nuclear Disaster’ Trump Credits Tariffs For Preventing India-Pakistan War, Calls Them ‘National Security Tool’
‘We Stopped A Nuclear Disaster’ Trump Credits Tariffs For Preventing India-Pakistan War, Calls Them ‘National Security Tool’
‘We Stopped A Nuclear Disaster’ Trump Credits Tariffs For Preventing India-Pakistan War, Calls Them ‘National Security Tool’
