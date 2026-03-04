LIVE TV
Were Indians Barred From Shelters in Jerusalem Amid Iranian Strikes? Israel Dubs It 'FAKE NEWS,' Clarifies, 'People Of All Ethnicities Are…'

Israel has denied viral claims that Indians are being barred from shelters in Jerusalem amid the Iran conflict.

Israeli embassy in India said that people of all ethnicities are clearly visible in the picture (IMAGE: X)
Israeli embassy in India said that people of all ethnicities are clearly visible in the picture (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 4, 2026 16:41:52 IST

Were Indians Barred From Shelters in Jerusalem Amid Iranian Strikes? Israel Dubs It ‘FAKE NEWS,’ Clarifies, ‘People Of All Ethnicities Are…’

Israel has dismissed claims that Indians are being turned away from shelters in Jerusalem. These rumors started circulating after a photo showing people sleeping in subways went viral online, but Israeli officials have called it “fake news.”

Israel Rejects Claims Indians Are Being Denied Shelter in Jerusalem

Guy Nir, the spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in India, pointed out that the image clearly shows people from all backgrounds. “Metro stations are official safe spaces here.

Many of my friends in Tel Aviv have been spending their nights there lately. And as you can see, Indian nationals are welcome—just like everyone else,” he posted on X.

The embassy also reminded everyone in Israel to stick to the safety instructions from the authorities, especially any guidance from the Home Front Command.

Indians living there should stay near designated shelters and know exactly where the nearest safe places are, whether at home or at work. For now, the advice is simple: avoid non-essential travel, pay attention to the news, and watch for emergency alerts as the military conflict with Iran continues.

Israel-Iran War

Things have escalated fast since the weekend. US and Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the fallout has rippled across the region, shaking oil markets and dragging neighbouring countries into the chaos.

In response, Iran fired back at the US and Israel, targeting bases linked to the US in several Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.

Prime Minister Modi called the situation “a matter of grave concern” for India. He stressed that India stands for peace and solving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. Modi also said India is working with West Asian countries to keep Indian citizens safe.

On Monday, PM Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, emphasising the urgent need to stop the fighting and protect civilians. “Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, India has started repatriation flights from the region including from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and Amman—to bring home residents and stranded citizens.

