‘WE’RE SCREWED!’: Donald Trump Warns Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Could Spark Trillion-Dollar Crisis

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned that the country could face a massive economic and administrative crisis if the Supreme Court rules that he does not have the authority to impose broad tariffs. Calling such a scenario disastrous, Trump said the United States would be “screwed” by the financial fallout.

In a post on Truth Social, the president argued that overturning his tariff powers would make it nearly impossible for the government to refund the enormous sums already collected.

Trump Warns Of Massive Refund Burden

Trump said tariff refunds alone could amount to hundreds of billions of dollars, with the total potentially climbing into the trillions once wider economic consequences are factored in.

“It would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our country to pay,” he wrote, adding that the scale of repayments would overwhelm federal systems. According to Trump, even calculating who should be repaid, how much, and when would take years, if it could be done at all.

Investment Losses Could Push Costs Higher

The president said the financial impact would extend beyond direct refunds. He warned that countries and companies could demand compensation for investments already made to avoid tariffs, including spending on factories, plants, and equipment.

“When these investments are added, we are talking about trillions of dollars,” Trump said, rejecting claims that any refund process could be handled quickly or smoothly.

Tariffs Framed As National Security Issue

Trump described the tariff regime as a matter of national strength and security, cautioning that a negative Supreme Court ruling would weaken the United States globally.

“Remember, when America shines brightly, the world shines brightly,” he wrote, concluding that if the court rules against the government on tariffs, the consequences would be severe for both the US economy and its global standing.

