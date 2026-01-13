LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Unacceptable Under Any Circumstance': Greenland Government Rejects Donald Trump's Threats To Take Over Arctic Island

'Unacceptable Under Any Circumstance': Greenland Government Rejects Donald Trump's Threats To Take Over Arctic Island

Donald Trump: Greenland's government has firmly pushed back against repeated remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting the Arctic island could come under American control, declaring such a move "unacceptable under any circumstance."

‘Unacceptable Under Any Circumstance’: Greenland Government Rejects Donald Trump’s Threats To Take Over Arctic Island (Photo Credits: X)
‘Unacceptable Under Any Circumstance’: Greenland Government Rejects Donald Trump’s Threats To Take Over Arctic Island (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 13, 2026 01:30:56 IST

‘Unacceptable Under Any Circumstance’: Greenland Government Rejects Donald Trump’s Threats To Take Over Arctic Island

Donald Trump: Greenland’s government has firmly pushed back against repeated remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting the Arctic island could come under American control, declaring such a move “unacceptable under any circumstance.”

In an official statement issued on Monday (January 12), Greenland’s governing coalition rejected the idea outright, responding to Trump’s renewed claims that the United States would acquire the territory “one way or the other.”

Greenland Rejects US Takeover Remarks

“The United States has once again reiterated its desire to take over Greenland. This is something that the governing coalition in Greenland cannot accept under any circumstance,” the Greenlandic government said.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a NATO ally of the United States. Trump has repeatedly described the island as strategically vital for American national security, citing its location in the Arctic and the long-standing US military presence there since World War II.

Trump Cites Russia And China Threat

Trump intensified his rhetoric on Sunday, warning that failure by the US to act could allow rival powers to expand their influence. “If we don’t do something, Russia or China will,” he said, while also suggesting negotiations were possible. “We could make a deal with Greenland,” Trump added, reiterating that Washington would ultimately secure control of the island.

Europe And NATO Back Greenland

European allies swiftly closed ranks behind Greenland and Denmark. France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement last week supporting Copenhagen and rejecting any notion of forced control.

Greenland’s government welcomed the backing and reaffirmed its role within the Western defence framework. “Greenland will always be part of the Western defence alliance,” the statement said, adding that efforts would be stepped up to ensure the island’s defence remains firmly within NATO structures.

ALSO READ: Two China‑Flagged Supertankers Turn Back From Venezuela Amid Intensified US Sanctions Crackdown

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 1:30 AM IST
Tags: donald trumpDonald Trump Greenlandfifa donald trumpGreenlandGreenland GovernmenttrumpTrump Russia China warningUS national security Arctic

