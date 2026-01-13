Two China‑Flagged Supertankers Turn Back From Venezuela Amid Intensified US Sanctions Crackdown

Two China‑flagged supertankers bound for Venezuela to pick up crude oil as part of oil‑for‑debt shipments have reversed course and are now heading back toward Asia, according to LSEG shipping data cited by Reuters. The very large crude carriers Xingye and Thousand Sunny had been anchored in the Atlantic Ocean for several weeks while waiting for clearance to enter Venezuelan ports.

The planned cargoes were intended to repay loans that the Chinese government extended to Caracas under long‑standing oil‑for‑debt arrangements. Instead, both vessels turned eastward, reflecting the growing impact of the ongoing U.S. oil embargo on Venezuela and heightened geopolitical tensions following increased U.S. actions in the region.

U.S. Embargo, Seizures Disrupt Venezuelan Oil Trade

The turnaround of the tankers comes amid a complete U.S. blockade on sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuelan waters, part of Washington’s effort to choke off revenue to Caracas. Over recent weeks, U.S. forces pursued and seized a large Russian‑flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela, escalating enforcement of the oil embargo and raising regional tensions.

Under the embargo, many vessels have struggled to secure safe passage for Venezuelan crude, leading to delays, reversals, and logistical disruptions in key oil supply routes. The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has also added several Chinese companies and linked vessels to its sanctions list, targeting firms involved in Venezuela’s oil sector.

Venezuela’s Oil And China’s Energy Interests

Oil exports remain vital to Venezuela’s economy, accounting for the vast majority of its foreign revenue. China has been a major destination for Venezuelan crude, helping Caracas repay billions in debt through oil shipments. However, the recent sailing reversals underscore how U.S. sanctions and enforcement measures are complicating this trade relationship, even as China continues to reject unilateral sanctions and defend Venezuela’s right to trade in oil.

The return of the China‑flagged tankers highlights the broader challenge facing Venezuela’s oil industry, which has increasingly relied on shipments to China as part of debt repayment and export strategies disrupted by the U.S. embargo and geopolitical pressure.

