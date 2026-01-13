Who Was Samir Kumar Das? Another Hindu Man Beaten To Death In Bangladesh; ‘Blood-Soaked’ Body Recovered

Hindu Killed In Bangladesh: In a disturbing incident highlighting the ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh, 29-year-old Hindu auto-rickshaw driver Samir Kumar Das was beaten and hacked to death in Daganbhuiyan, Feni, on the night of January 11. Das’s blood-soaked body was discovered near a local hospital.

Reports suggest the assailants took away his CNG auto-rickshaw, but his mobile phone, cash, and gold chain were left behind, ruling out robbery as a motive and pointing to a premeditated attack. He is survived by his wife and their two-year-old child. Police officials have described the killing as “a planned murder,” while his family remains inconsolable.

India Condemns Violence Against Minorities

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India has expressed deep concern over the recurring attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged authorities to address such incidents “swiftly and firmly.”

He added, “We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists in Bangladesh. Such communal incidents need to be dealt with swiftly and firmly.”

Jaiswal also highlighted the troubling tendency to dismiss these attacks as personal disputes, political differences, or other minor reasons, warning that such disregard emboldens perpetrators and heightens fear among minority communities.

Rising Communal Violence Ahead Of Bangladesh Elections

As Bangladesh prepares for its 13th National Parliamentary Election, attacks on minority communities have surged. According to the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, at least 51 violent incidents occurred in December 2025 alone. These included 10 murders, 10 thefts and robberies, 23 incidents involving occupation or looting of homes, businesses, temples, and land, four cases of arrests and torture on false allegations, one attempted rape, and three physical assaults.

The trend has reportedly continued into early January 2026, underscoring ongoing insecurity for religious minorities.

Earlier, during a December 26 press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal condemned the unrelenting hostility against Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists in Bangladesh. He noted that independent sources have documented over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities, including killings, arsons, and land grabs, warning that such crimes cannot be dismissed as mere political violence or media exaggeration.

