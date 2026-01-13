LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was Samir Kumar Das? Another Hindu Man Beaten To Death In Bangladesh; ‘Blood-Soaked’ Body Recovered

Who Was Samir Kumar Das? Another Hindu Man Beaten To Death In Bangladesh; ‘Blood-Soaked’ Body Recovered

Hindu Killed In Bangladesh: In a disturbing incident highlighting the ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh, 29-year-old Hindu auto-rickshaw driver Samir Kumar Das was beaten and hacked to death in Daganbhuiyan, Feni, on the night of January 11. Das’s blood-soaked body was discovered near a local hospital.

Who Was Samir Kumar Das? Another Hindu Man Beaten To Death In Bangladesh; 'Blood-Soaked' Body Recovered (Pic Credits: X)
Who Was Samir Kumar Das? Another Hindu Man Beaten To Death In Bangladesh; 'Blood-Soaked' Body Recovered (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 13, 2026 00:15:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Samir Kumar Das? Another Hindu Man Beaten To Death In Bangladesh; ‘Blood-Soaked’ Body Recovered

Hindu Killed In Bangladesh: In a disturbing incident highlighting the ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh, 29-year-old Hindu auto-rickshaw driver Samir Kumar Das was beaten and hacked to death in Daganbhuiyan, Feni, on the night of January 11. Das’s blood-soaked body was discovered near a local hospital. 

You Might Be Interested In

Reports suggest the assailants took away his CNG auto-rickshaw, but his mobile phone, cash, and gold chain were left behind, ruling out robbery as a motive and pointing to a premeditated attack. He is survived by his wife and their two-year-old child. Police officials have described the killing as “a planned murder,” while his family remains inconsolable.

India Condemns Violence Against Minorities

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India has expressed deep concern over the recurring attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged authorities to address such incidents “swiftly and firmly.”

He added, “We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists in Bangladesh. Such communal incidents need to be dealt with swiftly and firmly.”

Jaiswal also highlighted the troubling tendency to dismiss these attacks as personal disputes, political differences, or other minor reasons, warning that such disregard emboldens perpetrators and heightens fear among minority communities.

Rising Communal Violence Ahead Of Bangladesh Elections

As Bangladesh prepares for its 13th National Parliamentary Election, attacks on minority communities have surged. According to the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, at least 51 violent incidents occurred in December 2025 alone. These included 10 murders, 10 thefts and robberies, 23 incidents involving occupation or looting of homes, businesses, temples, and land, four cases of arrests and torture on false allegations, one attempted rape, and three physical assaults.

The trend has reportedly continued into early January 2026, underscoring ongoing insecurity for religious minorities.

Earlier, during a December 26 press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal condemned the unrelenting hostility against Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists in Bangladesh. He noted that independent sources have documented over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities, including killings, arsons, and land grabs, warning that such crimes cannot be dismissed as mere political violence or media exaggeration.

READ MORE: Who Is Erfan Soltani? Iran Set To Hang 26-Year-Old Protester In First Reported Execution Linked To ‘Anti-Khamenei Protests’

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 12:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: DaganbhuiyanHindu auto-rickshaw driverhindu killed in bangladeshSamir Kumar DasSamir Kumar Das Killed In Bangladesh

RELATED News

Who Is Erfan Soltani? Iran Set To Hang 26-Year-Old Protester In First Reported Execution Linked To ‘Anti-Khamenei Protests’

Chinese Money Laundering Kingpin Charged In US For Aiding Sinaloa Cartel, All You Need To Know

‘No One Dictates What We Do’: Cuban President’s Sharp Response To Donald Trump After His ‘Make A Deal With Washington’ Remark Amid Oil Threat

‘Disgusting’ And ‘Unlawful’ Images, UK Launches Formal Probe Into X Over Grok AI’s Sexually Explicit Deepfakes

‘I Will Be Filing For…’ Elon Musk Seeks Full Custody Of 1-Year-Old Son With Ashley St Clair After She Implies Openness To Gender Transition

LATEST NEWS

Álvaro Arbeloa Coca Takes Over As Real Madrid Head Coach After Xabi Alonso Olano’s Departure

REET Mains Admit Card 2026 RELEASED: Check Out Direct Link To Download, Steps, Schedule And Important Details

Nora Fatehi And Achraf Hakimi Dating? Fans Think There’s More Than Football As Instagram Like And Morocco Visit Fuel Speculation- What We Know

‘Only India’s Tricolour Will Fly’: Bangladesh Flag Hoisted at Nallasopara School Sparks Outrage, Bajrang Dal Issues Warning | Watch

‘I Will Be Filing For…’ Elon Musk Seeks Full Custody Of 1-Year-Old Son With Ashley St Clair After She Implies Openness To Gender Transition

West Bengal Horror: Man Under Influence Of Drugs Slits Throat Of A Homeless Man, Later Confesses To His Intention Of Eating Human Flesh

Who Is Dr. Sanjeev Kumar? Indian-Origin Gynecologist In US Convicted Of Healthcare Fraud; How A Medical Equipment Misuse Scare Unfolded

‘F**k Khamenei’: Woman During A Protest Removes Her Burqa Only To Reveal A T-shirt With Explicit Message Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Watch Shocking Video

Is MLK Day 2026 Cancelled? What Donald Trump Actually Changed, Here’s the Truth Behind National Parks Change

WPL 2026: MI W vs GG W Live Streaming, Match Time, and Where To Watch Game

Who Was Samir Kumar Das? Another Hindu Man Beaten To Death In Bangladesh; ‘Blood-Soaked’ Body Recovered

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Samir Kumar Das? Another Hindu Man Beaten To Death In Bangladesh; ‘Blood-Soaked’ Body Recovered

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Samir Kumar Das? Another Hindu Man Beaten To Death In Bangladesh; ‘Blood-Soaked’ Body Recovered
Who Was Samir Kumar Das? Another Hindu Man Beaten To Death In Bangladesh; ‘Blood-Soaked’ Body Recovered
Who Was Samir Kumar Das? Another Hindu Man Beaten To Death In Bangladesh; ‘Blood-Soaked’ Body Recovered
Who Was Samir Kumar Das? Another Hindu Man Beaten To Death In Bangladesh; ‘Blood-Soaked’ Body Recovered

QUICK LINKS