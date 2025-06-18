“We’ve Learned How To Live With This”: Keren Daka Reflects on Civilian Life In Israel-Iran War | NewsX Exclusive

The war between Israel and Iran has now stretched into its sixth day, with no sign of slowing down. Airstrikes and missile launches continue from both sides, leaving civilians caught in the middle. In the midst of this growing tension, Israeli citizen Keren Daka spoke with NewsX, offering a personal look at what life feels like during these uncertain times.

Sirens in Tel Aviv and the Constant Search for Safety

Joining the broadcast live from Tel Aviv, Keren described the unsettling atmosphere in her city. There have been several bombings, causing damage and leaving some injured.

“We’re okay, though it’s not quiet. There are constant alarms, but we are safe. Thank you for hosting me,” she said calmly.

Keren explained that when a siren goes off, people have a limited window to find shelter. “We stay close to a safe zone. When the siren sounds, we have just a few minutes to reach shelter before the bombing begins. It’s not pleasant at all.”

With schools and offices closed, most daily life has moved indoors. Keren, who works as a therapeutic gardener, now helps children manage their anxiety through remote sessions. “Normally we work with soil and plants, but right now I’m helping children build emotional strength over Zoom.”

Living with Fear but Holding onto Hope

When asked about the mood in Tel Aviv and beyond, especially after Iran fired missiles toward the city, Keren admitted there is fear and worry. “Yes, there is panic. It’s not easy. But we have faith. We are wishing for peace. Our issue isn’t with the people of Iran but with the regime that has wanted to destroy us for years.”

She also spoke about the strong support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership. “The people of Israel want a real solution. We stand with our Prime Minister who says we must move forward. The government is doing everything it can to stop the threat and protect us.”

The Nuclear Threat and a Shared Concern

The Israeli government has made it clear that the current conflict is also about preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Keren agreed with that position, sharing that many people feel the same.

“We don’t support anyone who backs terror or groups like Hamas. Our problem is with the Iranian regime. We don’t want them to have nuclear weapons, especially when those threats are pointed at us.”

Getting Used to the Unexpected

Despite the chaos, Keren said daily life has found a rhythm of its own. “In terms of food and fuel, things are okay. But you have to remember, we’ve been living like this since October 7. This isn’t new for us.”

She added that families are staying close together, keeping food supplies ready, and learning to adapt quickly. “We’ve had to adjust. We’re keeping our children close, planning for time in shelters, and doing what we can to stay ready. Our people have learned how to live like this. We’ve been managing it for nearly two years.”

Watch the interview here:

