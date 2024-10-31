What Did Beatrice Keul Experience With Donald Trump In 1993? Groping Allegation Unveiled!

A week after former President Donald Trump faced allegations of inappropriate behavior with former Sports Illustrated model Stacey Williams, new claims have emerged from former beauty queen Beatrice Keul.

A week after former President Donald Trump faced allegations of inappropriate behavior with former Sports Illustrated model Stacey Williams, new claims have emerged from former beauty queen Beatrice Keul. She alleges that Trump groped her in 1993 at his hotel suite in New York during a pageant event.

According to an exclusive report from DailyMail, Keul, who was a contestant in the Miss Europe contest, claims she was lured to Trump’s suite for a “private talk.” She recalls being surprised by his advances, stating that he “jumped” on her and grabbed her body. At the time, Keul was a part-time model and an employee at a Swiss bank, having caught Trump’s attention after securing second place in the Miss Switzerland 1992 pageant.

Keul described her initial encounter with Trump at Trump’s Castle Casino, where the two reportedly engaged in a lengthy conversation. “Ah, we finally meet, Miss Keul. How nice to meet you finally,” Trump allegedly said, mispronouncing her name. Their interaction drew the attention of other contestants, who noticed how long they were speaking.

Following a press luncheon, a staffer informed Keul that Trump wished to meet her privately. Trusting that he only wanted to talk, she entered his hotel suite. However, once inside, Trump allegedly began making unwanted sexual advances, including kissing her on the lips and neck and attempting to lift her dress. Keul described feeling unprepared and tried to push him away while voicing her non-consent.

“I tried to contain the situation by urging Trump to talk first,” she recounted. In what she termed a “bit Jekyll and Hyde” moment, Trump then calmed down and held her hand, even offering her a drink. Keul managed to escape the encounter after about half an hour, during which she diplomatically navigated the situation to avoid conflict, stating she was not angered by his approach.

In reflecting on the incident, Keul expressed fear, noting, “When you are with sick people, you have to stay calm, because if you are not calm, something very bad can happen.” She was apprehensive about the potential repercussions of speaking out, particularly as a foreigner in the United States.

Keul’s decision to come forward now is linked to her rediscovery of travel documents from 1993 while preparing to move back to Switzerland. She shared that she had opened up about the incident to her longtime friend, Swiss writer Pascal Claivaz, over two decades ago.

In response to these allegations, Trump’s National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed them as “false” and suggested they were timed to distract from controversies surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff. Trump’s team has consistently refuted such allegations, previously labeling claims made by Williams as fabricated.

This latest allegation adds to a growing list, as at least 27 women have come forward with similar accusations against Trump, including high-profile cases like E. Jean Carroll’s, which resulted in a court awarding her over $88 million in damages.

