What Exactly Happened With Missing Photographer Hannah Kobayashi? Here’s FULL TIMELINE As She Breaks Her Silence

Hannah Kobayashi has broken her silence following her month-long disappearance, confirming her return to the U.S. from Mexico on December 15. The case, which garnered widespread attention, was officially closed by authorities after her reappearance.

Hannah Kobayashi’s Official Statement

In a statement shared through her aunt, Larie Pidgeon, to NBC News, the 30-year-old Hawaii native expressed her gratitude and a focus on personal recovery. “I was unaware of everything that was happening in the media while I was away,” Hannah wrote, adding, “My focus now is on my healing, my peace, and my creativity. I am deeply grateful to my family and everyone who has shown me kindness and compassion during this time.”

Hannah also requested privacy, asking for respect as she navigates this challenging period.

Hannah Kobayashi Incident: Full Timeline

Hannah was reported missing on November 12 after her family lost contact with her. She had flown from Maui to Los Angeles on November 8, intending to connect to a New York flight for a concert and photography job. However, she never boarded her connecting flight at LAX.

Surveillance footage later confirmed Hannah had retrieved her luggage at LAX on November 11. Text messages she sent to family members that day raised concerns, as they contained unusual language about her identity being stolen.

Last Sightings in Los Angeles

Hannah was seen visiting locations near The Grove shopping center on November 9, including a bookstore and a Nike store event. Her texts to family remained normal until November 11, when cryptic messages alarmed relatives.

Later, police confirmed that Hannah was seen exiting a train near Crypto.com Arena and purchasing a bus ticket to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Crossing into Mexico and Police Reclassification

Surveillance footage from November 12 showed Hannah crossing the border alone at San Ysidro. On December 2, the LAPD reclassified her case as a “voluntary missing person,” stating that there was no evidence of foul play or human trafficking. Authorities urged Hannah to contact her family or law enforcement to confirm her safety.

Amid the search for Hannah, her father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life on November 24 while in Los Angeles to help find her. His death compounded the family’s grief and fueled further calls for answers.

Hannah’s aunt, Larie Pidgeon, told the Los Angeles Times that Ryan died of heartbreak, dismissing any speculation linking him to her disappearance.

Reconnection with Family

On December 11, Hannah’s mother and sister announced they had reestablished contact with her in Mexico. Four days later, Hannah crossed back into the U.S. and issued a public statement thanking everyone who supported her during the ordeal.

Now back home, Hannah expressed her need for time to process the events and focus on healing. “I kindly ask for respect for myself, my family, and my loved ones as I navigate through this challenging time,” she wrote.

With the missing persons case officially closed, Hannah’s family and loved ones hope for peace as they move forward.