What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’ And Why Experts Are Worried About Its Latest Broadcast

Russia’s mysterious shortwave radio signal, known as UVB-76 or “The Buzzer,” has made another strange broadcast. This has sparked concern among experts.

Since the mid-1970s, the station has been transmitting a continuous buzzing sound on the frequency 4625 kHz. Its purpose has never been officially explained, but many believe it is controlled by the Russian military. Because of its mysterious nature, it has been nicknamed “Russia’s Doomsday Radio.”

According to RT, on Monday, September 8, the station broke its usual buzzing pattern to transmit a cryptic message. The 1.04-minute-long broadcast included Russian names such as Nikolai, Zhenya, Tatyana, Ivan, Olga, Elena, and Leonid. It also contained numbers like 38, 965, 78, 58, 88, and 37, along with unusual words such as “soft sign,” “five signs,” and “reception.” Two coded terms, “NZHTI” and “HOTEL,” were also heard.

This is not the first time UVB-76 has broadcast strange messages. The station has been active during past global tensions. Reports say that when the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June, the station transmitted code words like PANIROVKA, KLINOK, and BOBINA. In May and June, it also went live while Russian President Vladimir Putin was on a phone call with Donald Trump.

Independent Russian outlet Meduza says UVB-76 is likely a numbers station operated by the military. Such stations usually broadcast coded instructions to agents or military units. The constant buzzing sound is thought to help prevent jamming of the frequency.

While the true purpose of UVB-76 remains unknown, many analysts believe it only becomes active in times of crisis or when military messages need to be sent.

